Thompson Davis & CO. Inc. Sells 1,463 Shares of iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF $FLOT

Thompson Davis & CO. Inc. cut its holdings in shares of iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF (BATS:FLOT – Free Report) by 14.4% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 8,714 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,463 shares during the quarter. Thompson Davis & CO. Inc.’s holdings in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF were worth $445,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. boosted its position in shares of iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 15,061 shares of the company’s stock valued at $769,000 after acquiring an additional 251 shares during the last quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF by 0.6% in the first quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC now owns 43,171 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,204,000 after purchasing an additional 252 shares during the last quarter. Beaird Harris Wealth Management LLC grew its position in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. Beaird Harris Wealth Management LLC now owns 37,319 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,905,000 after acquiring an additional 286 shares during the last quarter. Toews Corp ADV boosted its stake in shares of iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF by 0.6% during the second quarter. Toews Corp ADV now owns 49,228 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,512,000 after purchasing an additional 304 shares during the period. Finally, Optivise Advisory Services LLC lifted its holdings in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF by 6.8% during the 2nd quarter. Optivise Advisory Services LLC now owns 4,891 shares of the company’s stock valued at $250,000 after buying an additional 311 shares in the last quarter.

iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF Trading Down 0.1%

BATS FLOT opened at $50.93 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $50.96 and its 200-day moving average price is $50.94. iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $49.75 and a 52-week high of $51.34.

iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF Company Profile

The iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF (FLOT) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market value-weighted index of USD-denominated, investment-grade floating rate notes with maturities of 0-5 years. FLOT was launched on Jun 14, 2011 and is managed by BlackRock.

