Wealth Alliance LLC Buys 89 Shares of Invesco QQQ $QQQ

Wealth Alliance LLC increased its position in shares of Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ – Free Report) by 5.7% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,659 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 89 shares during the period. Wealth Alliance LLC’s holdings in Invesco QQQ were worth $915,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of QQQ. Kingstone Capital Partners Texas LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Invesco QQQ by 704,593.7% in the second quarter. Kingstone Capital Partners Texas LLC now owns 67,615,365 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $37,299,340,000 after buying an additional 67,605,770 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Invesco QQQ by 959.6% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 24,097,975 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $11,300,023,000 after acquiring an additional 21,823,765 shares during the period. Mullooly Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco QQQ in the 1st quarter worth about $2,775,904,000. Altimeter Capital Management LP bought a new position in Invesco QQQ in the 1st quarter valued at $463,293,000. Finally, Alaska Permanent Fund Corp lifted its stake in shares of Invesco QQQ by 14,750.7% during the 1st quarter. Alaska Permanent Fund Corp now owns 799,266 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $380,027,000 after buying an additional 793,884 shares in the last quarter. 44.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

QQQ traded down $4.73 on Thursday, reaching $616.35. The company had a trading volume of 7,755,358 shares, compared to its average volume of 47,379,344. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $604.54 and a 200 day simple moving average of $563.31. Invesco QQQ has a 52-week low of $402.39 and a 52-week high of $637.01.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 31st. Investors of record on Monday, September 22nd were given a dividend of $0.694 per share. This is a boost from Invesco QQQ’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.59. This represents a $2.78 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.5%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, September 22nd.

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

