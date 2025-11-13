Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Issues Pessimistic Forecast for Alkermes (NASDAQ:ALKS) Stock Price

Alkermes (NASDAQ:ALKS – Get Free Report) had its price objective reduced by stock analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $55.00 to $45.00 in a research note issued on Thursday,Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft’s target price points to a potential upside of 43.47% from the stock’s current price.

Several other equities analysts have also issued reports on ALKS. HC Wainwright restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Alkermes in a report on Wednesday, October 22nd. Needham & Company LLC increased their price objective on shares of Alkermes from $43.00 to $44.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 29th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on Alkermes from $44.00 to $42.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 29th. Royal Bank Of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of Alkermes from $45.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 22nd. Finally, Piper Sandler restated an “overweight” rating and set a $45.00 price target (up from $38.00) on shares of Alkermes in a research report on Thursday, October 23rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eleven have given a Buy rating and three have given a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $44.69.

NASDAQ ALKS traded down $0.05 on Thursday, hitting $31.37. 156,483 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,911,093. The company has a market capitalization of $5.18 billion, a PE ratio of 15.54, a P/E/G ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 0.53. The business’s fifty day moving average is $29.99 and its 200 day moving average is $29.51. Alkermes has a 52 week low of $25.17 and a 52 week high of $36.45.

Alkermes (NASDAQ:ALKS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 28th. The company reported $0.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.41 by $0.08. Alkermes had a return on equity of 21.81% and a net margin of 22.27%.The company had revenue of $394.19 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $355.23 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.73 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 4.3% on a year-over-year basis. Alkermes has set its FY 2025 guidance at 1.360-1.470 EPS. Analysts predict that Alkermes will post 1.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Alkermes news, EVP Craig C. Hopkinson sold 9,000 shares of Alkermes stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.38, for a total transaction of $273,420.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president owned 69,740 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,118,701.20. The trade was a 11.43% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 4.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Cerity Partners LLC raised its position in Alkermes by 46.3% in the 1st quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 26,240 shares of the company’s stock valued at $866,000 after purchasing an additional 8,310 shares in the last quarter. Edgestream Partners L.P. increased its stake in Alkermes by 103.8% in the 1st quarter. Edgestream Partners L.P. now owns 110,244 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,640,000 after buying an additional 56,138 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in Alkermes by 30.9% during the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 120,997 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,995,000 after acquiring an additional 28,596 shares during the period. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd boosted its holdings in Alkermes by 76.3% during the first quarter. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd now owns 25,339 shares of the company’s stock worth $837,000 after buying an additional 10,966 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Universal Beteiligungs und Servicegesellschaft mbH increased its stake in Alkermes by 22.4% in the 1st quarter. Universal Beteiligungs und Servicegesellschaft mbH now owns 139,311 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,600,000 after purchasing an additional 25,493 shares in the last quarter. 95.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Alkermes plc, a biopharmaceutical company, researches, develops, and commercializes pharmaceutical products to address unmet medical needs of patients in therapeutic areas in the United States, Ireland, and internationally. It has a portfolio of proprietary commercial products for the treatment of alcohol dependence, opioid dependence, schizophrenia and bipolar I disorder and a pipeline of clinical and preclinical product candidates in development for neurological disorders.

