Vise Technologies Inc. Takes Position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF $SPLG

Vise Technologies Inc. purchased a new stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLG – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 16,338 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,188,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of SPLG. Consolidated Planning Corp raised its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 2.3% during the 2nd quarter. Consolidated Planning Corp now owns 6,079 shares of the company’s stock valued at $442,000 after buying an additional 137 shares in the last quarter. Ranch Capital Advisors Inc. lifted its position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 0.7% during the second quarter. Ranch Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 21,013 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,527,000 after purchasing an additional 143 shares in the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 3.3% in the second quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 4,666 shares of the company’s stock worth $339,000 after acquiring an additional 149 shares during the period. Capital Planning Advisors LLC boosted its stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 1.6% during the first quarter. Capital Planning Advisors LLC now owns 9,613 shares of the company’s stock valued at $632,000 after buying an additional 153 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Financial Management Network Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter. Financial Management Network Inc. now owns 15,282 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,124,000 after purchasing an additional 161 shares during the period.

Stock Performance

SPLG stock traded up $0.05 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $80.38. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,380,868 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,792,289. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF has a 1 year low of $56.67 and a 1 year high of $81.14. The firm has a market capitalization of $95.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.61 and a beta of 1.00. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $78.55 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $74.22.

Company Profile

SPDR Russell 1000 ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Large Cap ETF, seeks to provide investment results that, before fees and expenses, correspond generally to the total return performance of an index that tracks the performance of large capitalization exchange traded the United States equity securities.

