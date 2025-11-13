Micron Technology, Inc. $MU Shares Purchased by Police & Firemen s Retirement System of New Jersey

Police & Firemen s Retirement System of New Jersey grew its position in Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU – Free Report) by 5.7% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 169,690 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after buying an additional 9,115 shares during the period. Police & Firemen s Retirement System of New Jersey’s holdings in Micron Technology were worth $20,914,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. First Command Advisory Services Inc. lifted its position in shares of Micron Technology by 225.0% in the 2nd quarter. First Command Advisory Services Inc. now owns 221 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 153 shares during the last quarter. AlphaQuest LLC lifted its stake in Micron Technology by 13,250.0% in the second quarter. AlphaQuest LLC now owns 267 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 265 shares during the last quarter. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Micron Technology by 100.0% in the 1st quarter. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC now owns 400 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period. MJT & Associates Financial Advisory Group Inc. acquired a new position in Micron Technology during the 1st quarter valued at about $36,000. Finally, Hilltop National Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Micron Technology in the second quarter valued at approximately $37,000. 80.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, CFO Mark J. Murphy sold 126,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $225.31, for a total transaction of $28,389,060.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer directly owned 219,693 shares in the company, valued at approximately $49,499,029.83. This trade represents a 36.45% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Sanjay Mehrotra sold 22,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $220.72, for a total value of $4,966,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 446,578 shares in the company, valued at $98,568,696.16. This trade represents a 4.80% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 409,756 shares of company stock valued at $85,308,033. Company insiders own 0.30% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:MU opened at $244.90 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $188.99 and its two-hundred day moving average is $137.44. The company has a market cap of $274.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.51 and a beta of 1.62. Micron Technology, Inc. has a 12-month low of $61.54 and a 12-month high of $257.07. The company has a quick ratio of 1.79, a current ratio of 2.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26.

Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, September 23rd. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $2.86 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.86. The business had revenue of $11.32 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.05 billion. Micron Technology had a return on equity of 17.21% and a net margin of 22.84%.Micron Technology’s revenue for the quarter was up 46.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.18 earnings per share. Micron Technology has set its Q1 2026 guidance at 3.600-3.900 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Micron Technology, Inc. will post 6.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 21st. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 3rd were given a $0.115 dividend. This represents a $0.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.2%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, October 3rd. Micron Technology’s dividend payout ratio is 6.06%.

MU has been the topic of several analyst reports. Cantor Fitzgerald raised their target price on Micron Technology from $185.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 24th. UBS Group raised their price objective on shares of Micron Technology from $225.00 to $245.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 16th. Citigroup upped their price objective on Micron Technology from $240.00 to $275.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 27th. Wolfe Research boosted their target price on shares of Micron Technology from $160.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 17th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC upped their price target on Micron Technology from $150.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 24th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-six have issued a Buy rating and four have issued a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $209.39.

Micron Technology, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and sells memory and storage products worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Compute and Networking Business Unit, Mobile Business Unit, Embedded Business Unit, and Storage Business Unit. It provides memory and storage technologies comprising dynamic random access memory semiconductor devices with low latency that provide high-speed data retrieval; non-volatile and re-writeable semiconductor storage devices; and non-volatile re-writable semiconductor memory devices that provide fast read speeds under the Micron and Crucial brands, as well as through private labels.

