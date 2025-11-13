iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF $IEFA is Royal Harbor Partners LLC’s 7th Largest Position

Royal Harbor Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA – Free Report) by 87.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 164,889 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 76,844 shares during the period. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF makes up 5.0% of Royal Harbor Partners LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 7th largest holding. Royal Harbor Partners LLC’s holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $13,765,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Toth Financial Advisory Corp acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF during the second quarter worth $26,000. Family Legacy Financial Solutions LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF in the 2nd quarter worth $35,000. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 442.2% in the second quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. now owns 450 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 367 shares in the last quarter. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 295.9% during the first quarter. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 483 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 361 shares during the period. Finally, Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 100.7% during the second quarter. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC now owns 586 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 294 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of IEFA opened at $89.84 on Thursday. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF has a twelve month low of $66.95 and a twelve month high of $87.36. The firm has a market capitalization of $153.62 billion, a PE ratio of 16.18 and a beta of 0.84. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $87.66 and its two-hundred day moving average is $84.56.

The iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (IEFA) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI EAFE IMI index, a market-cap-weighted index of developed-market stocks in Europe, Australasia and the Far East, and excludes North America IEFA was launched on Oct 18, 2012 and is managed by BlackRock.

