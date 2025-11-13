Montag A & Associates Inc. Sells 529 Shares of Palantir Technologies Inc. $PLTR

Montag A & Associates Inc. lowered its position in Palantir Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:PLTR – Free Report) by 12.0% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 3,871 shares of the company’s stock after selling 529 shares during the quarter. Montag A & Associates Inc.’s holdings in Palantir Technologies were worth $528,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in PLTR. Accuvest Global Advisors grew its holdings in Palantir Technologies by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter. Accuvest Global Advisors now owns 9,035 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,232,000 after acquiring an additional 63 shares during the period. Ignite Planners LLC raised its position in Palantir Technologies by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. Ignite Planners LLC now owns 15,362 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,094,000 after buying an additional 66 shares during the last quarter. Christensen King & Associates Investment Services Inc. lifted its position in shares of Palantir Technologies by 1.3% during the second quarter. Christensen King & Associates Investment Services Inc. now owns 5,477 shares of the company’s stock valued at $747,000 after purchasing an additional 72 shares in the last quarter. McGlone Suttner Wealth Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Palantir Technologies by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter. McGlone Suttner Wealth Management Inc. now owns 7,387 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,007,000 after buying an additional 73 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Boomfish Wealth Group LLC boosted its position in Palantir Technologies by 2.7% in the second quarter. Boomfish Wealth Group LLC now owns 2,779 shares of the company’s stock worth $379,000 after purchasing an additional 73 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 45.65% of the company’s stock.

In other Palantir Technologies news, insider Shyam Sankar sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $159.55, for a total transaction of $4,786,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider owned 702,786 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $112,129,506.30. This trade represents a 4.09% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider David A. Glazer sold 81,000 shares of Palantir Technologies stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $154.47, for a total value of $12,512,070.00. Following the transaction, the insider owned 431,169 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $66,602,675.43. The trade was a 15.82% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders sold 1,527,750 shares of company stock valued at $234,463,896 over the last 90 days. 9.23% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

PLTR has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Cantor Fitzgerald boosted their target price on shares of Palantir Technologies from $155.00 to $198.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 4th. Wedbush set a $200.00 target price on Palantir Technologies and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 5th. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on shares of Palantir Technologies from $201.00 to $225.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 4th. HSBC upped their price objective on shares of Palantir Technologies from $181.00 to $197.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 5th. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada raised their price target on Palantir Technologies from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 4th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, seventeen have issued a Hold rating and two have given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $172.28.

PLTR opened at $184.17 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $179.73 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $155.83. Palantir Technologies Inc. has a one year low of $58.53 and a one year high of $207.52. The firm has a market capitalization of $436.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 438.51, a PEG ratio of 7.40 and a beta of 2.63.

Palantir Technologies (NASDAQ:PLTR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.17 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $1.18 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.09 billion. Palantir Technologies had a net margin of 28.11% and a return on equity of 15.48%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 62.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.10 EPS. Palantir Technologies has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS. Q4 2025 guidance at EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Palantir Technologies Inc. will post 0.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Palantir Technologies, Inc engages in the business of building and deploying software platforms that serve as the central operating systems for its customers. It operates under the Commercial and Government segments. The Commercial segment focuses on customers working in non-government industries. The Government segment is involved in providing services to customers that are the United States government and non-United States government agencies.

