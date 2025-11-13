Petix & Botte Co Purchases 66,073 Shares of Invesco Equal Weight 0-30 Year Treasury ETF $GOVI

Petix & Botte Co grew its holdings in shares of Invesco Equal Weight 0-30 Year Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:GOVI – Free Report) by 17.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 453,929 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 66,073 shares during the quarter. Invesco Equal Weight 0-30 Year Treasury ETF accounts for approximately 3.1% of Petix & Botte Co’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 10th largest position. Petix & Botte Co owned 1.30% of Invesco Equal Weight 0-30 Year Treasury ETF worth $12,469,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Harbour Investments Inc. increased its stake in shares of Invesco Equal Weight 0-30 Year Treasury ETF by 31.4% in the first quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 2,761 shares of the company’s stock valued at $77,000 after buying an additional 660 shares during the period. World Investment Advisors boosted its position in shares of Invesco Equal Weight 0-30 Year Treasury ETF by 5.1% during the 2nd quarter. World Investment Advisors now owns 17,211 shares of the company’s stock worth $473,000 after purchasing an additional 838 shares in the last quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC boosted its holdings in Invesco Equal Weight 0-30 Year Treasury ETF by 8.1% in the second quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 16,467 shares of the company’s stock worth $452,000 after acquiring an additional 1,234 shares in the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. acquired a new stake in Invesco Equal Weight 0-30 Year Treasury ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $39,000. Finally, Prospera Financial Services Inc grew its holdings in shares of Invesco Equal Weight 0-30 Year Treasury ETF by 8.4% during the second quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc now owns 30,020 shares of the company’s stock valued at $825,000 after buying an additional 2,315 shares during the last quarter.

Invesco Equal Weight 0-30 Year Treasury ETF Stock Performance

GOVI stock opened at $28.01 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $27.95 and its 200-day moving average is $27.44. Invesco Equal Weight 0-30 Year Treasury ETF has a twelve month low of $26.40 and a twelve month high of $28.62.

Invesco Equal Weight 0-30 Year Treasury ETF Cuts Dividend

About Invesco Equal Weight 0-30 Year Treasury ETF

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 24th. Investors of record on Monday, October 20th were issued a dividend of $0.0826 per share. This represents a c) dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.5%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, October 20th.

The Invesco Equal Weight 0-30 Year Treasury ETF (GOVI) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks an index that invests in an equal-weighted 30-year ladder of US Treasury securities. GOVI was launched on Oct 11, 2007 and is issued by Invesco.

