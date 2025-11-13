Linde PLC $LIN Shares Bought by United Asset Strategies Inc.

United Asset Strategies Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Linde PLC (NASDAQ:LIN – Free Report) by 33.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,037 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 260 shares during the period. United Asset Strategies Inc.’s holdings in Linde were worth $487,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of LIN. Bartlett & CO. Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Linde by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter. Bartlett & CO. Wealth Management LLC now owns 249,742 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $117,174,000 after acquiring an additional 3,230 shares during the last quarter. Markel Group Inc. increased its stake in Linde by 3.1% during the second quarter. Markel Group Inc. now owns 186,600 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $87,549,000 after purchasing an additional 5,600 shares during the last quarter. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Linde by 25.9% during the first quarter. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. now owns 23,558 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $10,970,000 after purchasing an additional 4,839 shares during the period. Ethos Financial Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Linde in the 1st quarter worth about $345,000. Finally, Davis Rea LTD. acquired a new position in shares of Linde in the 1st quarter valued at about $4,852,000. 82.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Linde alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on LIN. Citigroup dropped their price target on Linde from $535.00 to $520.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 3rd. Royal Bank Of Canada dropped their target price on shares of Linde from $576.00 to $540.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on shares of Linde from $475.00 to $455.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 3rd. Weiss Ratings restated a “buy (b)” rating on shares of Linde in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. Finally, Seaport Res Ptn raised shares of Linde from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 3rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, six have given a Buy rating and two have given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Linde has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $508.83.

Linde Stock Performance

Shares of Linde stock opened at $428.96 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $456.07 and its 200 day simple moving average is $462.83. Linde PLC has a 12 month low of $408.65 and a 12 month high of $486.38. The company has a market capitalization of $200.30 billion, a PE ratio of 30.51, a PEG ratio of 2.85 and a beta of 0.91.

Linde (NASDAQ:LIN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 31st. The basic materials company reported $4.21 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.18 by $0.03. Linde had a net margin of 20.20% and a return on equity of 19.09%. The business had revenue of $8.62 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.62 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $3.94 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.9% on a year-over-year basis. Linde has set its FY 2025 guidance at 16.350-16.450 EPS. Q4 2025 guidance at 4.100-4.200 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Linde PLC will post 16.54 EPS for the current year.

Linde Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 17th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 3rd will be paid a $1.50 dividend. This represents a $6.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.4%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 3rd. Linde’s payout ratio is 40.19%.

Linde Profile

(Free Report)

Linde plc operates as an industrial gas company in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Asia, and South Pacific. It offers atmospheric gases, including oxygen, nitrogen, argon, and rare gases; and process gases, such as carbon dioxide, helium, hydrogen, electronic gases, specialty gases, and acetylene.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LIN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Linde PLC (NASDAQ:LIN – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Linde Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Linde and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.