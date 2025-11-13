Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp Acquires 4,479 Shares of Republic Services, Inc. $RSG

Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp lifted its stake in shares of Republic Services, Inc. (NYSE:RSG – Free Report) by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 237,405 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,479 shares during the quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp’s holdings in Republic Services were worth $58,546,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in Republic Services by 0.9% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 18,761,276 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $4,543,231,000 after purchasing an additional 170,548 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its stake in shares of Republic Services by 0.7% during the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 5,939,202 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,438,237,000 after acquiring an additional 42,019 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its stake in shares of Republic Services by 0.3% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 5,335,515 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,292,050,000 after buying an additional 17,711 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in Republic Services by 4.3% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,872,235 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $695,541,000 after acquiring an additional 119,158 shares during the last quarter. Finally, TD Asset Management Inc raised its holdings in Republic Services by 12.4% during the 1st quarter. TD Asset Management Inc now owns 2,043,812 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $494,930,000 after purchasing an additional 224,867 shares during the last quarter. 57.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Republic Services alerts:

Republic Services Trading Down 0.9%

Shares of RSG stock opened at $205.36 on Thursday. Republic Services, Inc. has a 52-week low of $199.43 and a 52-week high of $258.75. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $221.19 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $235.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a current ratio of 0.66. The company has a market capitalization of $63.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.38, a PEG ratio of 3.40 and a beta of 0.57.

Republic Services Announces Dividend

Republic Services ( NYSE:RSG Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 30th. The business services provider reported $1.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.78 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $4.21 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.25 billion. Republic Services had a return on equity of 18.27% and a net margin of 12.97%.Republic Services’s quarterly revenue was up 3.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.81 earnings per share. Republic Services has set its FY 2025 guidance at 6.820-6.900 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Republic Services, Inc. will post 6.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 2nd will be given a dividend of $0.625 per share. This represents a $2.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.2%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 2nd. Republic Services’s dividend payout ratio is currently 37.20%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on RSG shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on shares of Republic Services from $260.00 to $233.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 31st. Jefferies Financial Group set a $248.00 target price on Republic Services and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 3rd. Robert W. Baird set a $240.00 price target on shares of Republic Services in a report on Friday, October 31st. UBS Group cut their price objective on shares of Republic Services from $260.00 to $240.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 16th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on Republic Services from $257.00 to $251.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 31st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirteen have given a Buy rating and eleven have issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $251.52.

View Our Latest Stock Report on Republic Services

Insider Activity

In related news, EVP Gregg Brummer sold 7,338 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $233.94, for a total value of $1,716,651.72. Following the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 4,060 shares in the company, valued at approximately $949,796.40. The trade was a 64.38% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Cascade Investment, L.L.C. bought 4,258 shares of Republic Services stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 19th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $234.91 per share, with a total value of $1,000,246.78. Following the purchase, the insider directly owned 109,816,832 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $25,797,072,005.12. This represents a 0.00% increase in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this purchase are available in the official SEC disclosure. Company insiders own 0.11% of the company’s stock.

About Republic Services

(Free Report)

Republic Services, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, offers environmental services in the United States and Canada. It is involved in the collection and processing of recyclable, solid waste, and industrial waste materials; transportation and disposal of non-hazardous and hazardous waste streams; and other environmental solutions.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RSG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Republic Services, Inc. (NYSE:RSG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Republic Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Republic Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.