Vanguard Financials ETF $VFH Holdings Reduced by Richmond Brothers Inc.

Richmond Brothers Inc. lowered its holdings in Vanguard Financials ETF (NYSEARCA:VFH – Free Report) by 15.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 57,714 shares of the company’s stock after selling 10,820 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Financials ETF accounts for about 4.8% of Richmond Brothers Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 6th biggest holding. Richmond Brothers Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Financials ETF were worth $7,347,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of VFH. Cerity Partners LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard Financials ETF by 4.3% during the 1st quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 20,977 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,506,000 after acquiring an additional 859 shares during the period. CWM LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Financials ETF by 18.2% during the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 3,573 shares of the company’s stock valued at $427,000 after purchasing an additional 550 shares during the last quarter. Sigma Planning Corp lifted its position in Vanguard Financials ETF by 11.9% during the first quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 6,563 shares of the company’s stock valued at $784,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares during the period. Dakota Wealth Management boosted its holdings in Vanguard Financials ETF by 14.4% in the first quarter. Dakota Wealth Management now owns 3,151 shares of the company’s stock worth $376,000 after purchasing an additional 397 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. boosted its holdings in Vanguard Financials ETF by 7.2% in the first quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 1,698 shares of the company’s stock worth $203,000 after purchasing an additional 114 shares during the last quarter. 61.65% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Vanguard Financials ETF Trading Up 0.9%

Shares of VFH opened at $130.84 on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $129.80 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $126.97. The firm has a market cap of $13.11 billion, a PE ratio of 17.56 and a beta of 1.02. Vanguard Financials ETF has a 1-year low of $100.87 and a 1-year high of $133.85.

Vanguard Financials ETF Profile

Vanguard Financials ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Financials Index Fund. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Morgan Stanley Capital International (MSCI) US Investable Market Financials Index, an index of stocks of large, medium and small United States companies in the financials sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

