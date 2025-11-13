Investment Partners LTD. Buys Shares of 49,969 SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF $SPDW

Investment Partners LTD. purchased a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:SPDW – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm purchased 49,969 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,023,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Auto Owners Insurance Co increased its stake in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 240.8% in the 2nd quarter. Auto Owners Insurance Co now owns 17,576,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $711,652,000 after buying an additional 12,419,000 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 395.9% in the 1st quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 6,428,708 shares of the company’s stock valued at $234,069,000 after acquiring an additional 5,132,319 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC grew its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 9.6% in the 1st quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 30,733,565 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,119,009,000 after acquiring an additional 2,701,493 shares in the last quarter. Halbert Hargrove Global Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF in the second quarter valued at about $63,370,000. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC bought a new stake in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF during the second quarter worth about $54,618,000.

SPDW stock opened at $44.29 on Thursday. SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF has a twelve month low of $32.30 and a twelve month high of $44.38. The company has a market cap of $32.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.12 and a beta of 0.88. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $43.08 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $41.22.

About SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF

SPDR S&P World ex US ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate as closely as possible total return performance of the S&P/Citigroup BMI World Ex US Index (the Index). The Index is a market capitalization-weighted index that defines and measures the investable universe of publicly traded companies domiciled in developed countries outside the United States.

