Wealth Alliance LLC Has $839,000 Stock Position in CyberArk Software Ltd. $CYBR

Wealth Alliance LLC raised its holdings in CyberArk Software Ltd. (NASDAQ:CYBR – Free Report) by 12.2% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,062 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 225 shares during the quarter. Wealth Alliance LLC’s holdings in CyberArk Software were worth $839,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Opal Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in CyberArk Software during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $30,000. NewSquare Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of CyberArk Software by 78.0% during the 2nd quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 73 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 32 shares during the last quarter. Morse Asset Management Inc bought a new position in CyberArk Software in the 1st quarter worth approximately $34,000. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. lifted its stake in CyberArk Software by 340.0% in the 1st quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 110 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Harbour Investments Inc. grew its stake in CyberArk Software by 298.0% in the 1st quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 203 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $69,000 after buying an additional 152 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.84% of the company’s stock.

CyberArk Software Stock Down 1.6%

NASDAQ CYBR traded down $7.78 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $491.65. 70,815 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 851,853. CyberArk Software Ltd. has a 52-week low of $288.63 and a 52-week high of $526.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 2.31 and a quick ratio of 2.31. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $493.85 and a 200 day simple moving average of $428.97. The firm has a market cap of $24.82 billion, a PE ratio of -145.87 and a beta of 1.01.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

CyberArk Software ( NASDAQ:CYBR Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 6th. The technology company reported $1.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.28. CyberArk Software had a negative net margin of 13.78% and a positive return on equity of 0.44%. The firm had revenue of $342.84 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $328.52 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.94 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 42.8% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that CyberArk Software Ltd. will post -0.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $444.00 price target on shares of CyberArk Software in a report on Thursday, July 31st. Citizens Jmp lowered shares of CyberArk Software from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 23rd. Piper Sandler reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $448.00 target price (up from $440.00) on shares of CyberArk Software in a research note on Thursday, July 31st. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price target on CyberArk Software from $460.00 to $551.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 30th. Finally, Citigroup lowered CyberArk Software from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and upped their price target for the company from $465.00 to $524.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 4th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, twenty-two have assigned a Hold rating and two have issued a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $451.69.

CyberArk Software Profile

CyberArk Software Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, develops, markets, and sells software-based identity security solutions and services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. Its solutions include Privileged Access Manager, which offers risk-based credential security and session; Vendor Privileged Access Manager combines Privileged Access Manager and Remote Access to provide secure access to third-party vendors; Dynamic Privileged Access, a SaaS solution that provides just-in-time access to Linux Virtual Machines; Endpoint Privilege Manager, a SaaS solution that secures privileges on the endpoint; and Secure Desktop, a solution that protects access to endpoints.

