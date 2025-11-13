Petix & Botte Co Decreases Stake in Vanguard Total International Bond ETF $BNDX

Petix & Botte Co lessened its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total International Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BNDX – Free Report) by 3.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 85,842 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,016 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Total International Bond ETF accounts for about 1.0% of Petix & Botte Co’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 29th largest holding. Petix & Botte Co’s holdings in Vanguard Total International Bond ETF were worth $4,250,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Smithfield Trust Co increased its position in shares of Vanguard Total International Bond ETF by 5.7% in the first quarter. Smithfield Trust Co now owns 4,002 shares of the company’s stock worth $197,000 after acquiring an additional 217 shares in the last quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC boosted its position in Vanguard Total International Bond ETF by 79.9% during the 1st quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 502 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 223 shares during the period. Patten Group Inc. increased its holdings in Vanguard Total International Bond ETF by 4.4% in the 2nd quarter. Patten Group Inc. now owns 5,498 shares of the company’s stock valued at $272,000 after purchasing an additional 233 shares in the last quarter. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB raised its position in Vanguard Total International Bond ETF by 3.3% in the second quarter. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB now owns 7,436 shares of the company’s stock valued at $368,000 after purchasing an additional 236 shares during the period. Finally, Revolve Wealth Partners LLC raised its position in Vanguard Total International Bond ETF by 4.5% in the fourth quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC now owns 5,571 shares of the company’s stock valued at $273,000 after purchasing an additional 241 shares during the period.

Vanguard Total International Bond ETF Stock Performance

Shares of BNDX opened at $49.71 on Thursday. Vanguard Total International Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $48.29 and a 12 month high of $50.70. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $49.58 and its two-hundred day moving average is $49.38.

Vanguard Total International Bond ETF Increases Dividend

About Vanguard Total International Bond ETF

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 5th. Investors of record on Monday, November 3rd were given a dividend of $0.1087 per share. This is a boost from Vanguard Total International Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.10. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 3rd. This represents a c) annualized dividend and a yield of 2.6%.

The Vanguard Total International Bond ETF (BNDX) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks an investment-grade, non-USD denominated bond index, hedged against currency fluctuations for US investors. BNDX was launched on Jun 4, 2013 and is managed by Vanguard.

