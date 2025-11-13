Petix & Botte Co Cuts Stock Position in Vanguard Real Estate ETF $VNQ

Petix & Botte Co trimmed its position in Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ – Free Report) by 6.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 30,218 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 1,991 shares during the period. Petix & Botte Co’s holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF were worth $2,691,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Empower Advisory Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 17.5% in the first quarter. Empower Advisory Group LLC now owns 13,858,639 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,254,761,000 after purchasing an additional 2,064,842 shares during the period. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 5.4% during the 1st quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 9,543,037 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $864,026,000 after purchasing an additional 492,425 shares in the last quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 2.5% during the second quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 8,778,198 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $781,786,000 after buying an additional 216,763 shares in the last quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D increased its holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 87.5% in the first quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 8,598,869 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $778,542,000 after buying an additional 4,013,382 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 33.5% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 4,696,203 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $425,194,000 after acquiring an additional 1,178,304 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 60.03% of the company’s stock.

Vanguard Real Estate ETF Price Performance

Vanguard Real Estate ETF stock opened at $90.51 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $34.14 billion, a PE ratio of 35.58 and a beta of 1.03. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $90.92 and a 200-day simple moving average of $90.16. Vanguard Real Estate ETF has a 12 month low of $76.92 and a 12 month high of $99.20.

About Vanguard Real Estate ETF

Vanguard REIT ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The Fund invests in stocks issued by real estate investment trusts (REITs), companies that purchase office buildings, hotels, and other real property. It tracks the return of the MSCI US RIT Index, a gauge of real estate stocks. The Vanguard Group, Inc provides investment advisory services to the Fund.

