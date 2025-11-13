Pudgy Penguins Price Tops $0.0146 (PENGU)

Pudgy Penguins (PENGU) traded down 5.4% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 10:00 AM ET on November 13th. One Pudgy Penguins token can currently be purchased for about $0.0146 or 0.00000014 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Pudgy Penguins has a market cap of $918.47 million and approximately $185.88 million worth of Pudgy Penguins was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Pudgy Penguins has traded 2% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Pudgy Penguins’ genesis date was December 10th, 2024. Pudgy Penguins’ total supply is 88,888,888,888 tokens and its circulating supply is 62,860,396,090 tokens. Pudgy Penguins’ official message board is www.tiktok.com/@pudgykindness. Pudgy Penguins’ official Twitter account is @pudgypenguins. Pudgy Penguins’ official website is www.pengu.pudgypenguins.com. The Reddit community for Pudgy Penguins is https://reddit.com/r/pudgypenguins.

According to CryptoCompare, “Pudgy Penguins (PENGU) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2024and operates on the Solana platform. Pudgy Penguins has a current supply of 88,888,888,888 with 62,860,396,090.04 in circulation. The last known price of Pudgy Penguins is 0.01490095 USD and is up 0.05 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 445 active market(s) with $197,194,715.15 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.pengu.pudgypenguins.com.”

