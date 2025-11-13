Fartcoin Achieves Self Reported Market Cap of $282.11 Million (FARTCOIN)

Fartcoin (FARTCOIN) traded down 7.4% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on November 13th. One Fartcoin token can now be purchased for about $0.28 or 0.00000274 BTC on exchanges. Fartcoin has a total market capitalization of $282.11 million and $73.84 million worth of Fartcoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Fartcoin has traded up 6.1% against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Fartcoin alerts:

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

SolvBTC (SOLVBTC) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $102,877.91 or 0.99922614 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded 8.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0162 or 0.00000027 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00048094 BTC.

Fartcoin Profile

Fartcoin’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens. Fartcoin’s official website is fart.dev. Fartcoin’s official Twitter account is @fartcoinofsol.

Buying and Selling Fartcoin

According to CryptoCompare, “Fartcoin (FARTCOIN) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Solana platform. Fartcoin has a current supply of 1,000,000,000 with 999,998,256 in circulation. The last known price of Fartcoin is 0.2861782 USD and is down -3.31 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 520 active market(s) with $74,162,551.62 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://fart.dev/.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Fartcoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Fartcoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Fartcoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Fartcoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Fartcoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.