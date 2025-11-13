Central Japan Railway (OTCMKTS:CJPRY) Shares Gap Up – Here’s What Happened

Shares of Central Japan Railway Co. (OTCMKTS:CJPRY – Get Free Report) gapped up prior to trading on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $12.81, but opened at $13.55. Central Japan Railway shares last traded at $13.10, with a volume of 5,222 shares trading hands.

Central Japan Railway Stock Up 2.3%

The company has a 50 day moving average price of $13.79 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $12.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 2.91 and a quick ratio of 2.84. The stock has a market cap of $25.78 billion, a PE ratio of 7.32 and a beta of 0.27.

Central Japan Railway (OTCMKTS:CJPRY – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 29th. The company reported $0.53 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.01. Central Japan Railway had a return on equity of 11.33% and a net margin of 27.03%.The firm had revenue of $3.32 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.23 billion. Analysts expect that Central Japan Railway Co. will post 1.35 EPS for the current year.

About Central Japan Railway

Central Japan Railway Company engages in the railway and related businesses in Japan. The company operates through Transportation, Merchandise and Other, Real Estate, and Other segments. It primarily operates Tokaido Shinkansen, a transportation artery that links metropolitan areas of Tokyo, Nagoya, and Osaka, as well as a network of 12 conventional lines centered on the Nagoya and Shizuoka areas.

