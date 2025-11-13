Simon’s Cat (CAT) Price Tops $0.0000 on Top Exchanges

Simon’s Cat (CAT) traded down 9% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on November 13th. Simon’s Cat has a total market capitalization of $31.14 million and $6.84 million worth of Simon’s Cat was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Simon’s Cat has traded 1% lower against the US dollar. One Simon’s Cat token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Simon’s Cat Token Profile

Simon’s Cat’s launch date was August 21st, 2024. Simon’s Cat’s total supply is 8,098,240,378,347 tokens and its circulating supply is 7,566,695,182,444 tokens. Simon’s Cat’s official Twitter account is @simonscatmeme. The official website for Simon’s Cat is www.simonscat.xyz. The Reddit community for Simon’s Cat is https://reddit.com/r/simonscat.

Buying and Selling Simon’s Cat

According to CryptoCompare, “Simon’s Cat (CAT) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2024and operates on the BNB Smart Chain (BEP20) platform. Simon’s Cat has a current supply of 8,098,240,378,346.58686279 with 7,566,695,182,443.5521314 in circulation. The last known price of Simon’s Cat is 0.0000042 USD and is down -4.64 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 157 active market(s) with $6,863,206.51 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.simonscat.xyz/.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Simon’s Cat directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Simon’s Cat should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Simon’s Cat using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

