What is Scotiabank’s Forecast for Albemarle FY2026 Earnings?

Albemarle Corporation (NYSE:ALB – Free Report) – Stock analysts at Scotiabank increased their FY2026 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Albemarle in a research note issued to investors on Monday, November 10th. Scotiabank analyst B. Isaacson now forecasts that the specialty chemicals company will post earnings per share of $1.92 for the year, up from their previous estimate of $1.24. Scotiabank currently has a “Sector Perform” rating and a $85.00 target price on the stock. The consensus estimate for Albemarle’s current full-year earnings is ($0.04) per share.

Several other research analysts have also weighed in on ALB. Cowen reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Albemarle in a research report on Thursday, October 9th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on shares of Albemarle from $105.00 to $124.00 in a research report on Monday, October 27th. Rothschild Redb upgraded shares of Albemarle to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 24th. Weiss Ratings restated a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of Albemarle in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on shares of Albemarle from $95.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, five have assigned a Buy rating, sixteen have given a Hold rating and five have issued a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $99.38.

Albemarle Stock Up 5.6%

Shares of ALB stock traded up $6.22 during trading on Thursday, hitting $116.54. 3,917,910 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,570,256. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $89.57 and its 200 day simple moving average is $75.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a current ratio of 2.31. Albemarle has a twelve month low of $49.43 and a twelve month high of $119.28. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.52 and a beta of 1.70.

Albemarle (NYSE:ALB – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 5th. The specialty chemicals company reported ($0.19) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.92) by $0.73. The firm had revenue of $1.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.27 billion. Albemarle had a negative return on equity of 1.87% and a negative net margin of 18.61%.Albemarle’s revenue was down 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($1.55) earnings per share.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Albemarle

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ALB. Hantz Financial Services Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Albemarle by 10,050.0% during the second quarter. Hantz Financial Services Inc. now owns 406 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 402 shares in the last quarter. Cromwell Holdings LLC increased its holdings in Albemarle by 36.8% during the 3rd quarter. Cromwell Holdings LLC now owns 413 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 111 shares in the last quarter. National Pension Service raised its position in Albemarle by 74.5% in the 1st quarter. National Pension Service now owns 452 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 193 shares during the last quarter. Physician Wealth Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Albemarle during the third quarter worth $40,000. Finally, Costello Asset Management INC acquired a new stake in shares of Albemarle in the first quarter valued at $36,000. 92.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Albemarle Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 12th will be issued a $0.405 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 12th. This represents a $1.62 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.4%. Albemarle’s dividend payout ratio is presently -101.89%.

About Albemarle

Albemarle Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets engineered specialty chemicals worldwide. It operates through three segments: Energy Storage, Specialties and Ketjen. The Energy Storage segment offers lithium compounds, including lithium carbonate, lithium hydroxide, and lithium chloride; technical services for the handling and use of reactive lithium products; and lithium-containing by-products recycling services.

