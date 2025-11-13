1,927 Shares in Gilead Sciences, Inc. $GILD Purchased by Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc.

Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. acquired a new stake in Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 1,927 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $214,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of GILD. One Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in Gilead Sciences by 34.8% during the second quarter. One Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 9,163 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,016,000 after buying an additional 2,364 shares in the last quarter. Ariel Investments LLC raised its position in Gilead Sciences by 7.7% in the 1st quarter. Ariel Investments LLC now owns 430,424 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $48,229,000 after purchasing an additional 30,630 shares during the period. Wealth Management Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in Gilead Sciences during the 2nd quarter valued at $255,000. Sivik Global Healthcare LLC increased its position in shares of Gilead Sciences by 25.0% in the second quarter. Sivik Global Healthcare LLC now owns 50,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $5,544,000 after acquiring an additional 10,000 shares during the period. Finally, Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Gilead Sciences during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $2,328,000. 83.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

GILD has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Scotiabank started coverage on Gilead Sciences in a research report on Thursday. They set a “sector outperform” rating and a $140.00 price objective for the company. Rothschild & Co Redburn upped their target price on shares of Gilead Sciences from $143.00 to $153.00 in a report on Monday. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $135.00 price objective on shares of Gilead Sciences in a research note on Friday, October 31st. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $133.00 price target on shares of Gilead Sciences in a report on Friday, October 31st. Finally, Dbs Bank upgraded shares of Gilead Sciences to a “moderate buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-three have issued a Buy rating and three have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $128.83.

Shares of GILD stock opened at $126.44 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $156.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.08, a P/E/G ratio of 0.81 and a beta of 0.32. Gilead Sciences, Inc. has a 52-week low of $86.08 and a 52-week high of $124.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a current ratio of 1.32. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $116.99 and a 200 day moving average price of $112.55.

Gilead Sciences (NASDAQ:GILD – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 30th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $2.47 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.16 by $0.31. The company had revenue of $7.77 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.42 billion. Gilead Sciences had a net margin of 21.86% and a return on equity of 50.99%. The firm’s revenue was up 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.02 EPS. Gilead Sciences has set its FY 2025 guidance at 8.050-8.250 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Gilead Sciences, Inc. will post 7.95 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.79 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 15th. This represents a $3.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.5%. Gilead Sciences’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 48.99%.

In related news, CFO Andrew D. Dickinson sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $118.08, for a total transaction of $295,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer owned 157,055 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $18,545,054.40. This represents a 1.57% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Daniel Patrick O’day sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.39, for a total transaction of $1,193,900.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 581,203 shares in the company, valued at approximately $69,389,826.17. This trade represents a 1.69% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. In the last quarter, insiders sold 71,500 shares of company stock worth $8,336,040. 0.27% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Gilead Sciences, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes medicines in the areas of unmet medical need in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company provides Biktarvy, Genvoya, Descovy, Odefsey, Truvada, Complera/ Eviplera, Stribild, Sunlencs, and Atripla products for the treatment of HIV/AIDS; Veklury, an injection for intravenous use, for the treatment of COVID-19; and Epclusa, Harvoni, Vemlidy, and Viread for the treatment of viral hepatitis.

