Research Analysts Offer Predictions for AAR Q2 Earnings

AAR Corp. (NYSE:AIR – Free Report) – Investment analysts at William Blair boosted their Q2 2026 earnings estimates for shares of AAR in a report issued on Tuesday, November 11th. William Blair analyst L. Dipalma now forecasts that the aerospace company will earn $1.02 per share for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $1.01. The consensus estimate for AAR’s current full-year earnings is $3.77 per share. William Blair also issued estimates for AAR’s Q3 2026 earnings at $1.09 EPS, Q4 2026 earnings at $1.26 EPS, FY2026 earnings at $4.44 EPS and FY2027 earnings at $5.29 EPS.

AAR (NYSE:AIR – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 28th. The aerospace company reported $0.83 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $553.30 million during the quarter. AAR had a net margin of 1.01% and a return on equity of 12.29%.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently commented on AIR. KeyCorp lifted their price target on AAR from $86.00 to $93.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, September 29th. Royal Bank Of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $85.00 price target on shares of AAR in a report on Wednesday, September 24th. Zacks Research downgraded AAR from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 29th. Truist Financial raised their price target on shares of AAR from $81.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 24th. Finally, Weiss Ratings reiterated a “hold (c-)” rating on shares of AAR in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have given a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $89.33.

Shares of NYSE:AIR traded down $2.32 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $81.33. The company had a trading volume of 137,428 shares, compared to its average volume of 359,631. The stock has a market cap of $3.18 billion, a PE ratio of 104.27 and a beta of 1.53. AAR has a 1-year low of $46.51 and a 1-year high of $89.69. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $81.43 and its 200 day moving average price is $73.48. The company has a quick ratio of 1.31, a current ratio of 2.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82.

In related news, CEO John Mcclain Holmes III sold 38,462 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.50, for a total transaction of $3,211,577.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 260,141 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $21,721,773.50. This represents a 12.88% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 3.60% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AIR. Osterweis Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of AAR during the 2nd quarter valued at $26,000. Salomon & Ludwin LLC purchased a new position in AAR in the third quarter worth about $30,000. Optiver Holding B.V. bought a new stake in AAR during the third quarter worth approximately $31,000. Westfuller Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of AAR in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Finally, Banque Cantonale Vaudoise bought a new stake in shares of AAR in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $46,000. 90.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

AAR Corp. provides products and services to commercial aviation, government, and defense markets worldwide. The Parts Supply segment leases and sells aircraft components and replacement parts. The Repair & Engineering segment provides airframe maintenance services, such as airframe inspection, painting, line maintenance, airframe modification, structural repair, avionics service and installation, exterior and interior refurbishment, and engineering and support services; component repair services comprising maintenance, repair, and overhaul (MRO) services, engine and airframe accessories, and interior refurbishment; and landing gear overhaul services, including repair services on wheels and brakes.

