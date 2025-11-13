Voestalpine (OTCMKTS:VLPNY) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.01 EPS

Voestalpine (OTCMKTS:VLPNY – Get Free Report) issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.12 by $0.01, Zacks reports. Voestalpine had a return on equity of 2.15% and a net margin of 1.02%.The firm had revenue of $4.31 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.31 billion.

Voestalpine Trading Up 10.5%

OTCMKTS:VLPNY traded up $0.73 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $7.69. 4,074 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,110. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 1.35 and a quick ratio of 0.53. Voestalpine has a 52-week low of $3.34 and a 52-week high of $7.89. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $6.93 and a 200 day simple moving average of $6.01. The firm has a market cap of $6.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.44 and a beta of 1.39.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Voestalpine in a report on Wednesday, August 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have given a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold”.

About Voestalpine

Voestalpine AG processes, develops, manufactures, and sells steel products in Austria, European Union, and internationally. The company operates through five segments: Steel, High Performance Metals, Metal Engineering, Metal Forming, and Other. The Steel division produces hot and cold-rolled steel strips, as well as electrogalvanized, hot-dip galvanized, and organically coated steel strips; and heavy plates for the energy sector, as well as turbine casings for automotive, white goods/consumer goods, building/construction, energy, mechanical engineering, and others.

