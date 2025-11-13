Invesco QQQ $QQQ Shares Purchased by Good Life Advisors LLC

Good Life Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ – Free Report) by 4.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 15,967 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 684 shares during the quarter. Good Life Advisors LLC’s holdings in Invesco QQQ were worth $8,808,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. GSG Advisors LLC raised its position in Invesco QQQ by 8.2% during the first quarter. GSG Advisors LLC now owns 7,726 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,600,000 after acquiring an additional 585 shares in the last quarter. Amundi grew its stake in shares of Invesco QQQ by 6.3% during the 1st quarter. Amundi now owns 110,903 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $49,980,000 after purchasing an additional 6,600 shares during the period. Greykasell Wealth Strategies Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Invesco QQQ by 8.4% during the 1st quarter. Greykasell Wealth Strategies Inc. now owns 7,782 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,649,000 after purchasing an additional 605 shares in the last quarter. AM Investment Strategies LLC boosted its stake in shares of Invesco QQQ by 46.5% during the 1st quarter. AM Investment Strategies LLC now owns 1,927 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $904,000 after acquiring an additional 612 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Banco Santander S.A. raised its position in shares of Invesco QQQ by 100.2% during the 1st quarter. Banco Santander S.A. now owns 75,125 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $35,228,000 after purchasing an additional 37,605 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 44.58% of the company’s stock.

Invesco QQQ Stock Down 0.1%

Shares of NASDAQ:QQQ opened at $621.06 on Thursday. Invesco QQQ has a 1 year low of $402.39 and a 1 year high of $637.01. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $604.54 and its 200-day moving average price is $563.31.

Invesco QQQ Increases Dividend

Invesco QQQ Company Profile

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 22nd were given a $0.694 dividend. This represents a $2.78 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.4%. This is a positive change from Invesco QQQ’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.59. The ex-dividend date was Monday, September 22nd.

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

