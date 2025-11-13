Sigma Lithium (NASDAQ:SGML) Shares Gap Up – Time to Buy?

Sigma Lithium Corporation (NASDAQ:SGML – Get Free Report) shares gapped up before the market opened on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $5.84, but opened at $6.05. Sigma Lithium shares last traded at $6.1840, with a volume of 1,732,487 shares.

Analyst Ratings Changes

SGML has been the subject of several recent research reports. Bank of America cut Sigma Lithium from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $7.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Friday, October 24th. Cormark upgraded shares of Sigma Lithium to a “moderate buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 21st. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of Sigma Lithium in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. Zacks Research lowered shares of Sigma Lithium from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Monday, October 27th. Finally, Wall Street Zen cut shares of Sigma Lithium from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, August 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Hold rating and two have given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Sell” and a consensus target price of $7.00.

Get Sigma Lithium alerts:

Read Our Latest Report on SGML

Sigma Lithium Trading Up 4.8%

The business has a 50-day moving average of $6.22 and a 200-day moving average of $6.04. The stock has a market capitalization of $681.87 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.79 and a beta of 0.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 0.39 and a current ratio of 0.60.

Sigma Lithium (NASDAQ:SGML – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 14th. The company reported ($0.17) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.03) by ($0.14). The firm had revenue of $16.89 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $50.44 million. Sigma Lithium had a negative return on equity of 47.19% and a negative net margin of 35.69%. As a group, research analysts forecast that Sigma Lithium Corporation will post -0.12 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Trading of Sigma Lithium

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Teacher Retirement System of Texas acquired a new stake in shares of Sigma Lithium during the first quarter worth about $109,000. Malaga Cove Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Sigma Lithium in the 2nd quarter worth $52,000. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new stake in shares of Sigma Lithium in the third quarter valued at about $82,000. ProShare Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Sigma Lithium during the third quarter worth about $90,000. Finally, Banque Cantonale Vaudoise raised its holdings in Sigma Lithium by 7,339.9% during the third quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 15,103 shares of the company’s stock worth $97,000 after purchasing an additional 14,900 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.86% of the company’s stock.

Sigma Lithium Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Sigma Lithium Corporation engages in the exploration and development of lithium deposits in Brazil. It holds a 100% interest in the Grota do Cirilo, Genipapo, Santa Clara, and São José properties comprising 29 mineral rights covering an area of approximately 185 square kilometers located in the Araçuaí and Itinga regions of the state of Minas Gerais, Brazil.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Sigma Lithium Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sigma Lithium and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.