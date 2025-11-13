Mettler-Toledo International (NYSE:MTD) Director Elisha Finney Sells 474 Shares

Mettler-Toledo International, Inc. (NYSE:MTD – Get Free Report) Director Elisha Finney sold 474 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,433.57, for a total transaction of $679,512.18. Following the sale, the director directly owned 311 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $445,840.27. This represents a 60.38% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Shares of MTD traded up $5.66 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $1,453.47. The stock had a trading volume of 28,544 shares, compared to its average volume of 164,679. Mettler-Toledo International, Inc. has a 12 month low of $946.69 and a 12 month high of $1,471.06. The business has a fifty day moving average of $1,330.14 and a 200 day moving average of $1,244.83. The firm has a market cap of $29.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.88, a PEG ratio of 4.19 and a beta of 1.41.

Mettler-Toledo International (NYSE:MTD – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 6th. The medical instruments supplier reported $11.15 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $10.62 by $0.53. The firm had revenue of $1.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $997.36 million. Mettler-Toledo International had a negative return on equity of 476.07% and a net margin of 21.46%.The business’s quarterly revenue was up 7.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $10.21 earnings per share. Mettler-Toledo International has set its Q4 2025 guidance at 12.680-12.880 EPS. FY 2025 guidance at 42.050-42.250 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Mettler-Toledo International, Inc. will post 42.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

MTD has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on Mettler-Toledo International from $1,200.00 to $1,400.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on shares of Mettler-Toledo International from $1,210.00 to $1,230.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, August 4th. Weiss Ratings reissued a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Mettler-Toledo International in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Mettler-Toledo International from $1,350.00 to $1,600.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday. Finally, Citigroup increased their price target on shares of Mettler-Toledo International from $1,600.00 to $1,700.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and seven have issued a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Mettler-Toledo International has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $1,406.50.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MTD. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Mettler-Toledo International by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,591,173 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $3,180,950,000 after purchasing an additional 34,466 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Mettler-Toledo International by 71.3% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 904,264 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $1,062,257,000 after acquiring an additional 376,419 shares during the last quarter. Capital International Investors raised its holdings in shares of Mettler-Toledo International by 1.2% during the third quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 859,559 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $1,055,203,000 after purchasing an additional 10,395 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its holdings in Mettler-Toledo International by 1.1% in the second quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 717,449 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $842,802,000 after purchasing an additional 8,121 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Mettler-Toledo International by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 581,847 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $681,489,000 after buying an additional 3,383 shares during the last quarter. 95.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Mettler-Toledo International Inc manufactures and supplies precision instruments and services in the Americas, Europe, Asia, and internationally. It operates through five segments: U.S. Operations, Swiss Operations, Western European Operations, Chinese Operations, and Other. The company’s laboratory instruments include laboratory balances, liquid pipetting solutions, automated laboratory reactors, real-time analytics, titrators, pH meters, process analytics sensors and analyzer technologies, physical value analyzers, density and refractometry, thermal analysis systems, and other analytical instruments; and LabX, a laboratory software platform to manage and analyze data generated from its instruments.

