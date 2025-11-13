Kaizen Financial Strategies Cuts Stake in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF $VIG

Kaizen Financial Strategies reduced its holdings in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG – Free Report) by 6.1% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 16,253 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,065 shares during the period. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF comprises about 1.7% of Kaizen Financial Strategies’ investment portfolio, making the stock its 14th biggest position. Kaizen Financial Strategies’ holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF were worth $3,327,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Curio Wealth LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 4,300.0% during the 2nd quarter. Curio Wealth LLC now owns 132 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 129 shares during the last quarter. Safe Harbor Fiduciary LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF during the first quarter valued at about $31,000. Proathlete Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF during the second quarter valued at about $35,000. GW&K Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF during the first quarter valued at about $37,000. Finally, Flaharty Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF in the first quarter worth about $38,000.

Get Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF alerts:

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF Price Performance

VIG opened at $220.10 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $216.20 and its 200 day simple moving average is $207.50. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF has a 1 year low of $169.32 and a 1 year high of $220.49. The firm has a market cap of $99.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.32 and a beta of 0.85.

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the investment performance of the Dividend Achievers Select Index. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund. The Fund will hold all the stocks in the index in approximately the same proportions as their weightings in the index.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VIG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.