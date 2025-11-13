Intelligent Bio Solutions (NASDAQ:INBS) Posts Earnings Results

Intelligent Bio Solutions (NASDAQ:INBS – Get Free Report) posted its earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported ($0.35) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.15) by ($0.20), Zacks reports. Intelligent Bio Solutions had a negative net margin of 346.22% and a negative return on equity of 231.13%. The company had revenue of $1.11 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.80 million.

Intelligent Bio Solutions Price Performance

Shares of INBS stock traded down $0.03 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $0.77. The stock had a trading volume of 19,635 shares, compared to its average volume of 209,717. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.95 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.38 and a beta of 4.49. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $1.18 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1.45. Intelligent Bio Solutions has a one year low of $0.73 and a one year high of $2.75.

Get Intelligent Bio Solutions alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on INBS shares. Weiss Ratings reissued a “sell (e+)” rating on shares of Intelligent Bio Solutions in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. Wall Street Zen lowered shares of Intelligent Bio Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Sunday, October 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Sell rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, Intelligent Bio Solutions presently has a consensus rating of “Sell”.

About Intelligent Bio Solutions

(Get Free Report)

Intelligent Bio Solutions Inc, a medical technology company, developing non-invasive, real-time monitoring, and diagnostic tests for patients and their primary health practitioners. It offers saliva glucose biosensor for diabetes management that measures glucose in saliva. The company also provides intelligent fingerprinting drug screening system, a revolutionizing portable testing through fingerprint sweat analysis, which has the potential for broader applications in additional fields; and biosensor platform for biochemistry, immunology, tumor markers, hormones, and nucleic acid diagnostic modalities.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Intelligent Bio Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intelligent Bio Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.