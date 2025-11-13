EnQuest (LON:ENQ) Receives Buy Rating from Canaccord Genuity Group

EnQuest (LON:ENQ – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by Canaccord Genuity Group in a research note issued on Thursday, MarketBeat.com reports. They currently have a GBX 20 price target on the oil and gas development company’s stock. Canaccord Genuity Group’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 68.63% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Shore Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a GBX 28 price target on shares of EnQuest in a report on Monday. Peel Hunt reissued a “buy” rating and set a GBX 24 price target on shares of EnQuest in a report on Monday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, EnQuest presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of GBX 24.

Shares of EnQuest stock traded down GBX 0.24 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching GBX 11.86. 2,633,240 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,124,878. The company has a quick ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 208.00. The company has a market capitalization of £220.48 million, a P/E ratio of -1.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.07 and a beta of 1.43. The business has a fifty day moving average of GBX 11.40 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 12.27. EnQuest has a 1 year low of GBX 9.72 and a 1 year high of GBX 16.60.

In related news, insider Marianne Daryabegui purchased 166,660 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 10th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of GBX 11 per share, with a total value of £18,332.60. 13.31% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

EnQuest is providing creative solutions through the energy transition.

EnQuest is an independent energy company. We focus on mature late-life assets, responsibly optimising production to provide energy security. Where we can, we repurpose our infrastructure to deliver renewable energy and decarbonisation projects before executing world-class decommissioning.

