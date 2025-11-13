Alfa Financial Software’s (ALFA) Buy Rating Reaffirmed at Shore Capital

Alfa Financial Software (LON:ALFA – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reiterated by investment analysts at Shore Capital in a note issued to investors on Thursday, Marketbeat reports. They presently have a GBX 270 price target on the stock. Shore Capital’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 18.16% from the stock’s current price.
ALFA has been the topic of a number of other reports. Canaccord Genuity Group began coverage on shares of Alfa Financial Software in a research report on Thursday, August 21st. They issued a “buy” rating and a GBX 282 target price on the stock. Peel Hunt reissued an “add” rating and set a GBX 275 price target on shares of Alfa Financial Software in a research note on Thursday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of GBX 275.67.
Alfa Financial Software (LON:ALFA – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, September 4th. The company reported GBX 5.38 earnings per share for the quarter. Alfa Financial Software had a return on equity of 51.52% and a net margin of 21.79%. On average, equities analysts forecast that Alfa Financial Software will post 8.7583445 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Alfa has been delivering leading-edge technology to the global asset finance and leasing industry since 1990. Our specialised expertise enables us to deliver the most challenging systems transformation projects successfully.
Alfa Systems, our class-leading SaaS platform, is at the heart of the world’s largest and most progressive asset finance operations.
