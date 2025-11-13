B&M European Value Retail (LON:BME) Price Target Cut to GBX 235 by Analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

B&M European Value Retail (LON:BME – Get Free Report) had its price objective reduced by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from GBX 250 to GBX 235 in a report issued on Wednesday, MarketBeat.com reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 41.61% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other brokerages have also recently issued reports on BME. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on shares of B&M European Value Retail from GBX 207 to GBX 205 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. Shore Capital reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of B&M European Value Retail in a research report on Thursday. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their target price on shares of B&M European Value Retail from GBX 395 to GBX 245 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 22nd. Peel Hunt reiterated an “add” rating and issued a GBX 200 target price on shares of B&M European Value Retail in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price objective on shares of B&M European Value Retail from GBX 305 to GBX 265 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 13th. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, one has assigned a Hold rating and two have assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of GBX 291.11.

B&M European Value Retail stock traded up GBX 1.95 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching GBX 165.95. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 13,432,230 shares, compared to its average volume of 13,048,886. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 315.77, a current ratio of 1.06 and a quick ratio of 0.38. The stock has a market capitalization of £1.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.22 and a beta of 1.05. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 219.65 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 255.23. B&M European Value Retail has a 52-week low of GBX 155.60 and a 52-week high of GBX 401.

B&M European Value Retail (LON:BME – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 13th. The company reported GBX 7.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. B&M European Value Retail had a return on equity of 43.85% and a net margin of 5.81%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that B&M European Value Retail will post 38.4814815 EPS for the current year.

In related news, insider Tjeerd Jegen acquired 79,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 9th. The shares were acquired at an average price of GBX 250 per share, with a total value of £198,750. Insiders have acquired a total of 257,380 shares of company stock valued at $62,468,940 in the last three months. Insiders own 22.78% of the company’s stock.

B&M European Value Retail SA operates general merchandise and grocery stores. The company operates a chain of stores under the B&M, Heron Foods, and B&M Express in the United Kingdom; and stores under the B&M brand in France. It also provides property management services. The company was founded in 1978 and is based in Munsbach, Luxembourg.

