B&M European Value Retail (LON:BME) Price Target Cut to GBX 235 by Analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

B&M European Value Retail (LON:BME – Get Free Report) had its price objective reduced by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from GBX 250 to GBX 235 in a report issued on Wednesday, MarketBeat.com reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 41.61% from the stock’s previous close.
Several other brokerages have also recently issued reports on BME. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on shares of B&M European Value Retail from GBX 207 to GBX 205 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. Shore Capital reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of B&M European Value Retail in a research report on Thursday. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their target price on shares of B&M European Value Retail from GBX 395 to GBX 245 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 22nd. Peel Hunt reiterated an “add” rating and issued a GBX 200 target price on shares of B&M European Value Retail in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price objective on shares of B&M European Value Retail from GBX 305 to GBX 265 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 13th. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, one has assigned a Hold rating and two have assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of GBX 291.11.
Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on BME
B&M European Value Retail Stock Up 1.2%
B&M European Value Retail (LON:BME – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 13th. The company reported GBX 7.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. B&M European Value Retail had a return on equity of 43.85% and a net margin of 5.81%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that B&M European Value Retail will post 38.4814815 EPS for the current year.
Insider Activity at B&M European Value Retail
In related news, insider Tjeerd Jegen acquired 79,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 9th. The shares were acquired at an average price of GBX 250 per share, with a total value of £198,750. Insiders have acquired a total of 257,380 shares of company stock valued at $62,468,940 in the last three months. Insiders own 22.78% of the company’s stock.
B&M European Value Retail Company Profile
B&M European Value Retail SA operates general merchandise and grocery stores. The company operates a chain of stores under the B&M, Heron Foods, and B&M Express in the United Kingdom; and stores under the B&M brand in France. It also provides property management services. The company was founded in 1978 and is based in Munsbach, Luxembourg.
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than B&M European Value Retail
- How to Invest in Insurance Companies: A Guide
- 4 High-Yield Real Estate Stocks to Buy as Investors Get Defensive
- The Role Economic Reports Play in a Successful Investment Strategy
- Oklo’s Meltdown Is Over: A Robust Rebound Lies Ahead
- Insider Selling Explained: Can it Inform Your Investing Choices?
- 3 Reasons On Holding’s Sell-Off Is Over and New Highs Are Coming
Receive News & Ratings for B&M European Value Retail Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for B&M European Value Retail and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.