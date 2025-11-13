Shore Capital Reaffirms Hold Rating for Spirax-Sarco Engineering (LON:SPX)

Spirax-Sarco Engineering (LON:SPX – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “hold” rating reissued by stock analysts at Shore Capital in a research note issued on Thursday, Marketbeat Ratings reports.

Several other research firms have also weighed in on SPX. UBS Group raised shares of Spirax-Sarco Engineering to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from GBX 7,500 to £105 in a research note on Tuesday, October 28th. Citigroup boosted their target price on Spirax-Sarco Engineering from GBX 8,000 to GBX 8,400 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 13th. Peel Hunt reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 8,500 price objective on shares of Spirax-Sarco Engineering in a report on Thursday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Spirax-Sarco Engineering from GBX 7,400 to GBX 7,500 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 4th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Spirax-Sarco Engineering has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of GBX 8,725.

Spirax-Sarco Engineering Stock Performance

SPX stock traded up GBX 175 during trading on Thursday, reaching GBX 7,260. 940,327 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 623,796. The company has a market capitalization of £5.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 0.68. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 6,999.99 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 6,499.74. Spirax-Sarco Engineering has a twelve month low of GBX 5,380 and a twelve month high of GBX 8,245. The company has a current ratio of 2.25, a quick ratio of 1.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 98.85.

Spirax-Sarco Engineering (LON:SPX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 12th. The company reported GBX 137.60 EPS for the quarter. Spirax-Sarco Engineering had a net margin of 11.57% and a return on equity of 16.58%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Spirax-Sarco Engineering will post 334.5410628 earnings per share for the current year.

Spirax-Sarco Engineering Company Profile

Spirax-Sarco Engineering rebrands as Spirax Group

On 22 February 2024, Spirax-Sarco Engineering changed its name to Spirax Group which reflects the Company’s evolution over many years to a larger and stronger Group of three aligned Businesses with differentiated and complementary capabilities.

Our new name respects our history and where we have come from, with who we are today.

