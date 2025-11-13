Hilton Food Group (LON:HFG) Given New GBX 790 Price Target at Berenberg Bank

Hilton Food Group (LON:HFG – Get Free Report) had its price objective reduced by Berenberg Bank from GBX 1,090 to GBX 790 in a report issued on Wednesday, Marketbeat reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Berenberg Bank’s price objective points to a potential upside of 60.90% from the stock’s current price.
Several other research firms also recently issued reports on HFG. Royal Bank Of Canada dropped their price target on shares of Hilton Food Group from GBX 750 to GBX 540 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Shore Capital reaffirmed a “house stock” rating on shares of Hilton Food Group in a report on Tuesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Hilton Food Group presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of GBX 665.
Hilton Food Group (LON:HFG – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, September 3rd. The company reported GBX 26.50 EPS for the quarter. Hilton Food Group had a net margin of 1.22% and a return on equity of 15.15%. Analysts anticipate that Hilton Food Group will post 62.3340321 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
In other Hilton Food Group news, insider Steve Murrells acquired 12,049 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 30th. The shares were acquired at an average price of GBX 659 per share, with a total value of £79,402.91. Insiders own 4.34% of the company’s stock.
Hilton Food Group plc is a leading international food and supply chain services partner. We partner with leading retailers, brands and food service partners across the world.
We offer a unique multi-category proposition of outstanding protein products including meat, seafood, vegan and vegetarian, and easier meals.
