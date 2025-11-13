Verus Capital Partners LLC Takes Position in BlackRock $BLK

Verus Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of BlackRock (NYSE:BLK – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 196 shares of the asset manager’s stock, valued at approximately $206,000.
A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of BLK. Welch Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of BlackRock by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter. Welch Group LLC now owns 760 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $797,000 after buying an additional 9 shares during the period. Stanley Laman Group Ltd. boosted its position in BlackRock by 2.7% during the 2nd quarter. Stanley Laman Group Ltd. now owns 340 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $357,000 after acquiring an additional 9 shares in the last quarter. CNB Bank grew its holdings in shares of BlackRock by 9.6% during the second quarter. CNB Bank now owns 103 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $108,000 after buying an additional 9 shares during the last quarter. Magellan Asset Management Ltd grew its position in BlackRock by 14.3% during the second quarter. Magellan Asset Management Ltd now owns 72 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $76,000 after buying an additional 9 shares during the period. Finally, McLean Asset Management Corp lifted its stake in shares of BlackRock by 3.9% in the second quarter. McLean Asset Management Corp now owns 266 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $285,000 after buying an additional 10 shares in the last quarter. 80.69% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
BlackRock Price Performance
Shares of BLK stock traded down $7.44 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $1,086.49. The company had a trading volume of 16,752 shares, compared to its average volume of 711,036. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $1,129.00 and its 200-day moving average price is $1,073.06. BlackRock has a 52-week low of $773.74 and a 52-week high of $1,219.94. The company has a market capitalization of $168.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.97, a P/E/G ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 1.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 4.04 and a quick ratio of 4.04.
Insider Transactions at BlackRock
In other BlackRock news, Director Rachel Lord sold 12,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,165.04, for a total transaction of $13,980,480.00. Following the sale, the director owned 7,205 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,394,113.20. This trade represents a 62.48% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 1.98% of the company’s stock.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of BlackRock from $1,362.00 to $1,486.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 15th. Loop Capital set a $1,255.00 price target on shares of BlackRock in a research report on Tuesday, October 21st. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on BlackRock from $1,280.00 to $1,300.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 21st. Weiss Ratings reissued a “buy (b)” rating on shares of BlackRock in a research report on Thursday, October 30th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on BlackRock from $1,180.00 to $1,170.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 16th. Seventeen investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have given a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, BlackRock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $1,303.41.
About BlackRock
BlackRock, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm primarily provides its services to institutional, intermediary, and individual investors including corporate, public, union, and industry pension plans, insurance companies, third-party mutual funds, endowments, public institutions, governments, foundations, charities, sovereign wealth funds, corporations, official institutions, and banks.
