Geode Capital Management LLC Acquires 27,386 Shares of Roper Technologies, Inc. $ROP

Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Roper Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROP – Free Report) by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,574,503 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 27,386 shares during the quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC owned approximately 2.39% of Roper Technologies worth $1,453,557,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Roper Technologies by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 10,717,253 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $6,318,678,000 after buying an additional 142,150 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its position in shares of Roper Technologies by 9.2% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 5,963,540 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,515,984,000 after acquiring an additional 500,764 shares during the period. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Roper Technologies by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. now owns 5,171,740 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,049,155,000 after acquiring an additional 20,238 shares during the period. Nuveen LLC bought a new stake in shares of Roper Technologies in the 1st quarter valued at about $894,764,000. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its position in shares of Roper Technologies by 92.3% in the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,401,048 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $826,030,000 after buying an additional 672,306 shares during the last quarter. 93.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Roper Technologies alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have commented on ROP. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an “underweight” rating and set a $541.00 price objective (down from $577.00) on shares of Roper Technologies in a research report on Wednesday, October 15th. Barclays reduced their target price on Roper Technologies from $550.00 to $506.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 27th. Citigroup began coverage on Roper Technologies in a research report on Wednesday, August 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $626.00 target price for the company. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Roper Technologies in a report on Friday, October 31st. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada cut shares of Roper Technologies from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $644.00 to $539.00 in a report on Monday, October 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eight have issued a Buy rating, three have assigned a Hold rating and two have assigned a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Roper Technologies has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $577.83.

Insider Buying and Selling at Roper Technologies

In other Roper Technologies news, Director Amy Woods Brinkley purchased 1,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 12th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $450.71 per share, for a total transaction of $540,852.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 18,184 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,195,710.64. This represents a 7.07% increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Laurence Neil Hunn acquired 10,000 shares of Roper Technologies stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 12th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $452.23 per share, for a total transaction of $4,522,300.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer directly owned 97,311 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $44,006,953.53. The trade was a 11.45% increase in their position. Additional details regarding this purchase are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders own 0.78% of the company’s stock.

Roper Technologies Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:ROP opened at $455.20 on Thursday. Roper Technologies, Inc. has a one year low of $435.42 and a one year high of $595.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 0.58 and a quick ratio of 0.53. The firm has a market capitalization of $49.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.37, a PEG ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 0.98. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $491.89 and its 200-day moving average price is $533.48.

Roper Technologies (NASDAQ:ROP – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 23rd. The industrial products company reported $5.14 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.11 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $2.02 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.02 billion. Roper Technologies had a return on equity of 10.92% and a net margin of 20.34%.Roper Technologies’s quarterly revenue was up 14.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $4.62 EPS. Roper Technologies has set its Q4 2025 guidance at 5.110-5.160 EPS. FY 2025 guidance at 19.900-19.950 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Roper Technologies, Inc. will post 19.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Roper Technologies Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 16th. Investors of record on Friday, January 2nd will be given a $0.91 dividend. This represents a $3.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.8%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 2nd. This is a boost from Roper Technologies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.83. Roper Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is 25.09%.

Roper Technologies Profile

(Free Report)

Roper Technologies, Inc designs and develops software, and technology enabled products and solutions. It operates through three segments: Application Software, Network Software, and Technology Enabled Products. The Application Software segment offers management, campus solutions, diagnostic and laboratory information management, enterprise software and information solutions, transportation management, financial and compliance management, and cloud-based financial analytics and performance management software; cloud-based software to the property and casualty insurance industry; and software, services, and technologies for foodservice operations.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ROP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Roper Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROP – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Roper Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Roper Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.