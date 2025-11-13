Geode Capital Management LLC Boosts Stock Position in The Sherwin-Williams Company $SHW

Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW – Free Report) by 1.8% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 5,111,157 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after purchasing an additional 90,482 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC owned approximately 2.05% of Sherwin-Williams worth $1,746,222,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SHW. Moors & Cabot Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Sherwin-Williams by 0.4% during the first quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 9,016 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $3,148,000 after purchasing an additional 39 shares during the last quarter. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. grew its position in shares of Sherwin-Williams by 95.8% during the second quarter. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 78,144 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $26,832,000 after acquiring an additional 38,228 shares during the last quarter. Ransom Advisory Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Sherwin-Williams in the 1st quarter valued at $515,000. Moody Lynn & Lieberson LLC raised its position in Sherwin-Williams by 138.0% in the 2nd quarter. Moody Lynn & Lieberson LLC now owns 20,402 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $7,005,000 after purchasing an additional 11,828 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lindenwold Advisors INC acquired a new stake in Sherwin-Williams during the 2nd quarter worth $1,303,000. 77.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Sherwin-Williams alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Weiss Ratings restated a “buy (b-)” rating on shares of Sherwin-Williams in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Sherwin-Williams from $378.00 to $385.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 29th. Citigroup restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $392.00 price objective (up previously from $380.00) on shares of Sherwin-Williams in a research report on Thursday, October 30th. UBS Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $422.00 target price (up from $400.00) on shares of Sherwin-Williams in a research note on Wednesday, October 29th. Finally, Loop Capital reduced their price target on Sherwin-Williams from $395.00 to $380.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eleven have given a Buy rating and four have given a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $390.87.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Sherwin-Williams news, insider Justin T. Binns sold 609 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $368.82, for a total transaction of $224,611.38. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider owned 17,922 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,609,992.04. This trade represents a 3.29% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 0.60% of the company’s stock.

Sherwin-Williams Stock Down 0.1%

Sherwin-Williams stock opened at $344.70 on Thursday. The Sherwin-Williams Company has a fifty-two week low of $308.84 and a fifty-two week high of $400.42. The firm has a market capitalization of $85.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.26 and a beta of 1.21. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $344.46 and its two-hundred day moving average is $349.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.11, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a current ratio of 0.82.

Sherwin-Williams (NYSE:SHW – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 28th. The specialty chemicals company reported $3.59 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.44 by $0.15. Sherwin-Williams had a net margin of 11.05% and a return on equity of 66.75%. The business had revenue of $6.36 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.21 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $3.37 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Sherwin-Williams has set its FY 2025 guidance at 11.250-11.450 EPS. Analysts predict that The Sherwin-Williams Company will post 12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Sherwin-Williams Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 5th. Investors of record on Friday, November 14th will be given a dividend of $0.79 per share. This represents a $3.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.9%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 14th. Sherwin-Williams’s payout ratio is currently 30.83%.

About Sherwin-Williams

(Free Report)

The Sherwin-Williams Company engages in the development, manufacture, distribution, and sale of paints, coating, and related products to professional, industrial, commercial, and retail customers. It operates through three segments: Paint Stores Group, Consumer Brands Group, and Performance Coatings Group.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SHW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Sherwin-Williams Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sherwin-Williams and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.