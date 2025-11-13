Wealth Alliance LLC Has $586,000 Stock Holdings in ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF $NOBL

Wealth Alliance LLC grew its stake in ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF (BATS:NOBL – Free Report) by 17.9% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,822 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 886 shares during the quarter. Wealth Alliance LLC’s holdings in ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF were worth $586,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of NOBL. Bison Wealth LLC raised its stake in shares of ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. Bison Wealth LLC now owns 9,410 shares of the company’s stock valued at $937,000 after purchasing an additional 121 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in shares of ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF by 49.7% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 16,311 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,667,000 after purchasing an additional 5,417 shares during the period. Welch & Forbes LLC purchased a new position in shares of ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $202,000. Archer Investment Corp grew its holdings in shares of ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF by 8.0% during the 1st quarter. Archer Investment Corp now owns 21,648 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,212,000 after acquiring an additional 1,596 shares during the period. Finally, Balentine LLC purchased a new position in ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF during the first quarter valued at $2,434,000.

ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF stock traded up $4.66 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $103.92. The company had a trading volume of 896,354 shares, compared to its average volume of 651,204. The company has a market capitalization of $11.78 billion, a PE ratio of 21.15 and a beta of 0.87. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $102.81 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $102.01. ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF has a 12 month low of $89.76 and a 12 month high of $108.79.

The ProShares S&P 500 Dividend Aristocrats ETF (NOBL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Dividend Aristocrats index. The fund tracks an equal-weighted index of S&P 500 constituents that have increased dividend payments annually for at least 25 years. NOBL was launched on Oct 9, 2013 and is managed by ProShares.

