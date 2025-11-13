Investment Partners LTD. Has $15.36 Million Holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF $IWF

Investment Partners LTD. lifted its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF – Free Report) by 2.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 36,184 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 698 shares during the quarter. iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF comprises about 5.8% of Investment Partners LTD.’s portfolio, making the stock its largest holding. Investment Partners LTD.’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF were worth $15,363,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Endowment Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF during the second quarter worth about $210,000. PGIM Custom Harvest LLC grew its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 27.3% during the 1st quarter. PGIM Custom Harvest LLC now owns 5,428 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,960,000 after purchasing an additional 1,165 shares in the last quarter. Partnership Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 5.4% during the second quarter. Partnership Wealth Management LLC now owns 18,058 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $7,667,000 after purchasing an additional 922 shares during the period. Obermeyer Wealth Partners raised its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 27.0% in the first quarter. Obermeyer Wealth Partners now owns 3,565 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,287,000 after buying an additional 759 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Retirement Solution LLC bought a new position in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $752,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.33% of the company’s stock.

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA:IWF opened at $475.72 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $123.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.43 and a beta of 1.13. iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF has a fifty-two week low of $308.67 and a fifty-two week high of $493.00. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $470.03 and a 200-day moving average price of $436.24.

About iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment returns that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of equity securities of Russell 1000 index issuers with relatively higher price-to-book ratios and higher forecasted growth.

