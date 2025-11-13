Verus Capital Partners LLC Invests $180,000 in Bumble Inc. $BMBL

Verus Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in Bumble Inc. (NASDAQ:BMBL – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 27,250 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $180,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of BMBL. Cerity Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Bumble by 40.0% during the 1st quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 17,105 shares of the company’s stock valued at $74,000 after purchasing an additional 4,885 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its stake in shares of Bumble by 25.9% in the 1st quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 35,092 shares of the company’s stock worth $152,000 after acquiring an additional 7,212 shares in the last quarter. Pale Fire Capital SE purchased a new stake in shares of Bumble in the first quarter valued at about $43,000. Spire Wealth Management purchased a new position in shares of Bumble in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $71,000. Finally, Vident Advisory LLC bought a new position in Bumble in the 1st quarter valued at $48,000. 94.85% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Royal Bank Of Canada lowered shares of Bumble from a “moderate buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $7.50 to $5.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 6th. Evercore ISI cut their price target on shares of Bumble from $7.00 to $5.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 6th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on Bumble from $7.00 to $5.50 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price objective on shares of Bumble from $7.00 to $5.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 7th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Bumble from $5.50 to $6.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, August 8th. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a Hold rating and three have issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Bumble currently has an average rating of “Reduce” and a consensus price target of $5.38.

Bumble stock traded down $0.01 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $3.90. The company had a trading volume of 146,293 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,227,879. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $5.86 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $6.05. The firm has a market cap of $405.12 million, a P/E ratio of 3.48, a P/E/G ratio of 0.10 and a beta of 1.93. Bumble Inc. has a 1 year low of $3.55 and a 1 year high of $9.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 3.30 and a current ratio of 3.55.

Bumble (NASDAQ:BMBL – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 5th. The company reported $0.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.39 by ($0.06). Bumble had a negative net margin of 19.82% and a positive return on equity of 10.85%. The business had revenue of $246.16 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $244.19 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($5.11) earnings per share. Bumble’s revenue for the quarter was down 10.0% on a year-over-year basis. Bumble has set its Q4 2025 guidance at EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Bumble Inc. will post 4.19 earnings per share for the current year.

Bumble Inc provides online dating and social networking platforms in North America, Europe, internationally. It owns and operates websites and applications that offers subscription and in-app purchases dating products. The company operates apps, including Bumble, a dating app built with women at the center, where women make the first move; Badoo, the web and mobile free-to-use dating app; Official app where users connect their profile with that of their partner enabling a shared, linked product experience; Bumble BFF and Bumble Bizz Modes that have a format similar to the date mode requiring users to set up profiles and matching users through yes and no votes, similar to the dating platform; and Bumble for Friends, a friendship app where people in all stages of life can meet people nearby and create meaningful platonic connections, as well as Fruitz app is centered around encouraging honesty and transparency by sharing dating intentions from the first touch point.

