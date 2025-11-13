Verus Capital Partners LLC Sells 9,809 Shares of Zoom Communications, Inc. $ZM

Verus Capital Partners LLC decreased its holdings in Zoom Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZM – Free Report) by 76.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 2,987 shares of the company’s stock after selling 9,809 shares during the quarter. Verus Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in Zoom Communications were worth $233,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. SouthState Corp purchased a new position in shares of Zoom Communications in the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. REAP Financial Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Zoom Communications by 181.7% in the 2nd quarter. REAP Financial Group LLC now owns 355 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 229 shares during the period. FNY Investment Advisers LLC bought a new stake in Zoom Communications during the 2nd quarter valued at $31,000. GKV Capital Management Co. Inc. purchased a new position in Zoom Communications in the first quarter valued at about $31,000. Finally, Brooklyn Investment Group boosted its stake in Zoom Communications by 277.8% in the first quarter. Brooklyn Investment Group now owns 442 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 325 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.54% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Zoom Communications stock traded up $0.36 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $85.06. The stock had a trading volume of 118,285 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,779,017. The firm has a market capitalization of $25.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.44, a P/E/G ratio of 11.54 and a beta of 0.79. Zoom Communications, Inc. has a 1 year low of $64.41 and a 1 year high of $92.80. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $83.12 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $79.48.

Zoom Communications ( NASDAQ:ZM Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 21st. The company reported $0.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.38 by ($0.39). The firm had revenue of $1.22 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.20 billion. Zoom Communications had a net margin of 24.99% and a return on equity of 11.91%. The business’s revenue was up 4.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.39 earnings per share. Zoom Communications has set its FY 2026 guidance at 5.810-5.840 EPS. Q3 2026 guidance at 1.420-1.44 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Zoom Communications, Inc. will post 2.93 EPS for the current year.

In related news, COO Aparna Bawa sold 10,528 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.77, for a total transaction of $839,818.56. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer owned 1,978 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $157,785.06. The trade was a 84.18% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Michelle Chang sold 33,956 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.00, for a total value of $2,784,392.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer owned 20,539 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,684,198. The trade was a 62.31% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. In the last quarter, insiders sold 321,470 shares of company stock worth $26,684,150. 11.51% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Robert W. Baird reduced their price objective on Zoom Communications from $100.00 to $95.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 22nd. JMP Securities reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of Zoom Communications in a research report on Thursday, September 18th. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Zoom Communications from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Sunday, September 28th. Benchmark increased their price objective on Zoom Communications from $102.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 18th. Finally, Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and set a $95.00 target price on shares of Zoom Communications in a report on Friday, August 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eleven have given a Buy rating, sixteen have given a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $91.96.

Zoom Video Communications, Inc provides unified communications platform in the Americas, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company offers Zoom Meetings that offers HD video, voice, chat, and content sharing through mobile devices, desktops, laptops, telephones, and conference room systems; Zoom Phone, an enterprise cloud phone system; and Zoom Chat enables users to share messages, images, audio files, and content in desktop, laptop, tablet, and mobile devices.

