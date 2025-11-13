SAP SE $SAP Stock Holdings Trimmed by Wealth Alliance LLC

Wealth Alliance LLC decreased its stake in SAP SE (NYSE:SAP – Free Report) by 12.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,938 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 561 shares during the period. Wealth Alliance LLC’s holdings in SAP were worth $1,198,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Twin Tree Management LP increased its stake in shares of SAP by 122.5% in the 1st quarter. Twin Tree Management LP now owns 51,632 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $13,860,000 after buying an additional 280,896 shares during the period. Trivest Advisors Ltd acquired a new position in shares of SAP during the 2nd quarter valued at $52,305,000. Jennison Associates LLC increased its stake in SAP by 195.0% during the 2nd quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 221,349 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $67,312,000 after buying an additional 146,325 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG grew its stake in shares of SAP by 2,105.3% during the first quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 105,260 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $28,256,000 after acquiring an additional 100,487 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of SAP by 6.5% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,318,908 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $354,048,000 after purchasing an additional 80,164 shares in the last quarter.

Several brokerages have recently commented on SAP. Barclays boosted their price objective on SAP from $322.00 to $348.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, October 24th. Weiss Ratings restated a “buy (b-)” rating on shares of SAP in a report on Friday, October 31st. KeyCorp reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of SAP in a research report on Thursday, October 23rd. Wall Street Zen lowered shares of SAP from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, October 3rd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of SAP in a research note on Monday, October 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fifteen have given a Buy rating and one has issued a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $284.33.

NYSE SAP traded up $0.95 on Thursday, hitting $254.29. 86,471 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,424,594. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $266.15 and a 200-day moving average of $283.46. The stock has a market cap of $312.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.08, a P/E/G ratio of 3.83 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a current ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. SAP SE has a 52 week low of $227.52 and a 52 week high of $313.28.

SAP (NYSE:SAP – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 22nd. The software maker reported $1.86 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.69 by $0.17. SAP had a net margin of 19.50% and a return on equity of 15.69%. The firm had revenue of $10.54 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.10 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.23 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.2% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that SAP SE will post 6.55 earnings per share for the current year.

SAP SE, together with its subsidiaries, provides applications, technology, and services worldwide. It offers SAP S/4HANA that provides software capabilities for finance, risk and project management, procurement, manufacturing, supply chain and asset management, and research and development; SAP SuccessFactors solutions for human resources, including HR and payroll, talent and employee experience management, and people and workforce analytics; and spend management solutions that covers direct and indirect spend, travel and expense, and external workforce management.

