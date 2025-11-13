Addus HomeCare (NASDAQ:ADUS) Coverage Initiated at BMO Capital Markets

Equities researchers at BMO Capital Markets began coverage on shares of Addus HomeCare (NASDAQ:ADUS – Get Free Report) in a report released on Thursday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. The brokerage set a “market perform” rating and a $120.00 price target on the stock. BMO Capital Markets’ price target would indicate a potential upside of 6.84% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other equities analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Barclays lifted their target price on Addus HomeCare from $111.00 to $117.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 4th. TD Cowen lifted their target price on Addus HomeCare from $139.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 5th. Stephens reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $140.00 price objective on shares of Addus HomeCare in a research note on Wednesday, September 3rd. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “hold (c+)” rating on shares of Addus HomeCare in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. Finally, Cowen reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Addus HomeCare in a research note on Wednesday, November 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eight have issued a Buy rating, two have assigned a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Addus HomeCare presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $137.11.

Addus HomeCare Stock Down 1.2%

ADUS stock traded down $1.39 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $112.32. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 16,686 shares, compared to its average volume of 181,629. The company has a market cap of $2.08 billion, a PE ratio of 24.79, a P/E/G ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 0.88. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $115.25 and its 200-day moving average is $112.98. Addus HomeCare has a 12 month low of $88.96 and a 12 month high of $136.72. The company has a current ratio of 1.74, a quick ratio of 1.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17.

Addus HomeCare (NASDAQ:ADUS – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Monday, November 3rd. The company reported $1.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.53 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $362.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $354.48 million. Addus HomeCare had a net margin of 6.51% and a return on equity of 9.39%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 25.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.30 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Addus HomeCare will post 4.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, EVP Brian Poff sold 7,739 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.82, for a total transaction of $904,069.98. Following the transaction, the executive vice president owned 56,980 shares in the company, valued at $6,656,403.60. This trade represents a 11.96% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Veronica Hill-Milbourne sold 1,571 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $114.93, for a total transaction of $180,555.03. Following the completion of the sale, the director directly owned 5,067 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $582,350.31. The trade was a 23.67% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 34,310 shares of company stock worth $3,958,375. 4.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of ADUS. AlphaQuest LLC purchased a new position in Addus HomeCare during the third quarter worth approximately $37,000. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S acquired a new stake in Addus HomeCare in the 1st quarter valued at about $41,000. State of Wyoming acquired a new position in shares of Addus HomeCare during the second quarter worth $47,000. Raymond James Financial Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Addus HomeCare in the 2nd quarter valued at about $61,000. Finally, Blue Trust Inc. raised its holdings in Addus HomeCare by 42.9% during the third quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 536 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,000 after purchasing an additional 161 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.35% of the company’s stock.

Addus HomeCare Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides personal care services to elderly, chronically ill, disabled persons, and individuals who are at risk of hospitalization or institutionalization in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Personal Care, Hospice, and Home Health.

