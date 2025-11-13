Investment Partners LTD. Has $5.61 Million Stock Position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF $IWP

Investment Partners LTD. raised its holdings in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWP – Free Report) by 6.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 40,415 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,371 shares during the quarter. iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF comprises 2.1% of Investment Partners LTD.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 11th largest holding. Investment Partners LTD.’s holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF were worth $5,605,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Advyzon Investment Management LLC bought a new position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF during the second quarter worth $419,000. New England Private Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF during the second quarter valued at about $369,000. Nwam LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter. Nwam LLC now owns 12,462 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,728,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares in the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP increased its stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 10.7% in the second quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 7,527 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,044,000 after acquiring an additional 728 shares during the period. Finally, Addison Advisors LLC bought a new position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF during the second quarter worth about $82,000. 74.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF Price Performance

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF stock opened at $139.43 on Thursday. iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF has a 52-week low of $99.85 and a 52-week high of $145.60. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $142.58 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $138.43. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.48 and a beta of 1.15.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF Company Profile

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF, formerly iShares Russell Midcap Growth Index Fund (the Growth Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Russell Midcap Growth Index (the Growth Index).

