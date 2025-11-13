Richmond Brothers Inc. Decreases Stock Position in Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF $VTIP

Richmond Brothers Inc. trimmed its position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF (NASDAQ:VTIP – Free Report) by 54.0% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 122,691 shares of the company’s stock after selling 143,743 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF accounts for 4.0% of Richmond Brothers Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 11th largest holding. Richmond Brothers Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF were worth $6,168,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in VTIP. LPL Financial LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF by 789.9% during the 1st quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 14,856,970 shares of the company’s stock worth $741,363,000 after acquiring an additional 13,187,463 shares during the last quarter. Valmark Advisers Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF by 2.3% in the second quarter. Valmark Advisers Inc. now owns 6,137,765 shares of the company’s stock worth $308,545,000 after purchasing an additional 137,896 shares during the last quarter. Wealthspire Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF by 122.7% during the 1st quarter. Wealthspire Advisors LLC now owns 6,124,360 shares of the company’s stock valued at $305,606,000 after buying an additional 3,374,033 shares in the last quarter. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management boosted its position in Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF by 5.3% in the 2nd quarter. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management now owns 4,084,092 shares of the company’s stock valued at $205,307,000 after buying an additional 206,352 shares during the period. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF by 79.3% in the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,082,483 shares of the company’s stock worth $205,226,000 after acquiring an additional 1,805,350 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NASDAQ VTIP opened at $50.06 on Thursday. Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF has a twelve month low of $48.28 and a twelve month high of $50.81. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $50.31 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $50.17.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 3rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, October 1st were paid a $0.6481 dividend. This represents a $2.59 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.2%. This is a positive change from Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.43. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, October 1st.

The Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities Index Fund (VTIP) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks an index of US Treasury Inflation-Protected Securities (TIPS) with less than 5 years remaining to maturity. VTIP was launched on Oct 12, 2012 and is managed by Vanguard.

