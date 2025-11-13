Cooper Companies’ (COO) “Equal Weight” Rating Reiterated at Wells Fargo & Company

Cooper Companies (NASDAQ:COO – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “equal weight” rating reaffirmed by Wells Fargo & Company in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Marketbeat.com reports. They currently have a $72.00 price target on the medical device company’s stock. Wells Fargo & Company‘s price objective would indicate a potential downside of 0.15% from the company’s current price.

A number of other equities analysts also recently commented on the stock. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $94.00 price objective on shares of Cooper Companies in a research note on Thursday, August 28th. Weiss Ratings lowered Cooper Companies from a “hold (c-)” rating to a “sell (d+)” rating in a research note on Friday, November 7th. BNP Paribas upgraded shares of Cooper Companies from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 22nd. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on Cooper Companies from $105.00 to $83.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 28th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group set a $64.00 price objective on Cooper Companies and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nine have given a Buy rating, three have given a Hold rating and two have given a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $84.77.

COO stock traded down $0.39 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $72.11. The stock had a trading volume of 158,821 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,334,304. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.50, a PEG ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 1.02. Cooper Companies has a 1-year low of $61.78 and a 1-year high of $106.63. The company has a fifty day moving average of $69.54 and a 200 day moving average of $72.44. The company has a current ratio of 2.12, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29.

Cooper Companies (NASDAQ:COO – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 27th. The medical device company reported $1.10 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.07 by $0.03. Cooper Companies had a return on equity of 9.82% and a net margin of 10.08%.The business had revenue of $1.06 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.06 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.96 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Cooper Companies has set its Q4 2025 guidance at 1.100-1.140 EPS. FY 2025 guidance at 4.080-4.120 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Cooper Companies will post 3.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Cooper Companies announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock buyback plan on Wednesday, September 17th that authorizes the company to repurchase $2.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the medical device company to reacquire up to 15.4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are typically a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

In other news, COO Gerard H. Warner III purchased 1,450 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 5th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $69.23 per share, for a total transaction of $100,383.50. Following the acquisition, the chief operating officer directly owned 18,319 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,268,224.37. This represents a 8.60% increase in their position. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Albert G. White III bought 10,000 shares of Cooper Companies stock in a transaction on Friday, September 5th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $68.39 per share, for a total transaction of $683,900.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer owned 226,151 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,466,466.89. This trade represents a 4.63% increase in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this purchase are available in the official SEC disclosure. Over the last 90 days, insiders purchased 17,975 shares of company stock worth $1,216,346. Company insiders own 1.98% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Legal & General Group Plc lifted its stake in shares of Cooper Companies by 4.2% during the third quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 1,277,538 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $87,588,000 after buying an additional 50,979 shares during the period. WINTON GROUP Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Cooper Companies in the third quarter worth about $5,710,000. Diversify Advisory Services LLC increased its position in Cooper Companies by 11.0% during the third quarter. Diversify Advisory Services LLC now owns 6,845 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $478,000 after acquiring an additional 676 shares during the period. Rhenman & Partners Asset Management AB lifted its position in Cooper Companies by 39.4% in the third quarter. Rhenman & Partners Asset Management AB now owns 237,000 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $16,249,000 after purchasing an additional 67,000 shares during the period. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP increased its holdings in Cooper Companies by 30.1% in the 3rd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 177,332 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $12,158,000 after buying an additional 40,998 shares during the period. 24.39% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The Cooper Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and markets contact lens wearers. The company operates in two segments, CooperVision and CooperSurgical. The CooperVision segment provides spherical lense, including lenses that correct near and farsightedness; and toric and multifocal lenses comprising lenses correcting vision challenges, such as astigmatism, presbyopia, and myopia in the Americas, Europe, Middle East, Africa, and Asia Pacific.

