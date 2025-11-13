Vise Technologies Inc. Purchases Shares of 5,131 Affiliated Managers Group, Inc. $AMG

Vise Technologies Inc. purchased a new position in Affiliated Managers Group, Inc. (NYSE:AMG – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 5,131 shares of the asset manager’s stock, valued at approximately $1,010,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in Affiliated Managers Group by 428.0% in the 2nd quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 132 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 107 shares during the last quarter. Millstone Evans Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Affiliated Managers Group by 154.5% during the first quarter. Millstone Evans Group LLC now owns 168 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 102 shares during the period. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S acquired a new stake in shares of Affiliated Managers Group during the first quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. lifted its position in shares of Affiliated Managers Group by 80.3% in the 2nd quarter. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. now owns 229 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 102 shares in the last quarter. Finally, American National Bank & Trust acquired a new stake in Affiliated Managers Group during the 2nd quarter valued at $58,000. 95.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Affiliated Managers Group alerts:

Affiliated Managers Group Stock Performance

Shares of AMG traded down $2.29 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $262.51. 4,834 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 226,947. Affiliated Managers Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $139.22 and a 52 week high of $265.59. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.38 billion, a PE ratio of 19.19, a PEG ratio of 0.61 and a beta of 1.25. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $241.04 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $212.30.

Affiliated Managers Group Announces Dividend

Affiliated Managers Group ( NYSE:AMG Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 3rd. The asset manager reported $6.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.88 by $0.22. Affiliated Managers Group had a net margin of 21.79% and a return on equity of 16.11%. The firm had revenue of $528.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $543.39 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $4.82 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 2.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that Affiliated Managers Group, Inc. will post 22.86 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 28th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 13th will be given a dividend of $0.01 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 13th. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.0%. Affiliated Managers Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 0.24%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, COO Thomas M. Wojcik sold 16,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $231.03, for a total transaction of $3,696,480.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer owned 158,710 shares in the company, valued at $36,666,771.30. The trade was a 9.16% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 4.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

AMG has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on shares of Affiliated Managers Group from $240.00 to $280.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 6th. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “buy (b-)” rating on shares of Affiliated Managers Group in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. Bank of America lifted their price objective on shares of Affiliated Managers Group to $335.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 2nd. Wall Street Zen raised shares of Affiliated Managers Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, November 8th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $282.00 price target on shares of Affiliated Managers Group in a research note on Tuesday, November 4th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Affiliated Managers Group presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $290.33.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on AMG

Affiliated Managers Group Profile

(Free Report)

Affiliated Managers Group, Inc, through its affiliates, operates as an investment management company providing investment management services to mutual funds, institutional clients,retails and high net worth individuals in the United States. It provides advisory or sub-advisory services to mutual funds.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AMG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Affiliated Managers Group, Inc. (NYSE:AMG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Affiliated Managers Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Affiliated Managers Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.