Versarien (LON:VRS) Stock Price Down 16.7% – What’s Next?

Shares of Versarien plc (LON:VRS – Get Free Report) dropped 16.7% on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as GBX 0.01 and last traded at GBX 0.01. Approximately 40,227,449 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 65% from the average daily volume of 113,752,266 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 0.01.

Versarien Trading Up 9.1%

The business has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 0.01 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 0.02. The stock has a market capitalization of £721,195.56, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.04 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 655.61, a current ratio of 1.58 and a quick ratio of 1.67.

About Versarien

(Get Free Report)

Versarien plc provides engineering solutions for various industry sectors in the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, North America, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Technology Business and Mature Business. It offers Nanene, a few-layer graphene; Polygrene, a graphene enhanced polymer; Hexotene, a few-layer hexagonal boron nitride nano-platelet powder; and graphene-based nanomaterials for energy storage devices, as well as a range of electrically conductive graphene inks for various printing processes, substrates, and applications under the Graphinks name.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Versarien Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Versarien and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.