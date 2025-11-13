Petix & Botte Co Has $878,000 Position in Invesco Russell 1000 Dynamic Multifactor ETF $OMFL

Petix & Botte Co lowered its position in Invesco Russell 1000 Dynamic Multifactor ETF (BATS:OMFL – Free Report) by 18.7% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 15,190 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,490 shares during the quarter. Petix & Botte Co’s holdings in Invesco Russell 1000 Dynamic Multifactor ETF were worth $878,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Harbour Investments Inc. acquired a new position in Invesco Russell 1000 Dynamic Multifactor ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $27,000. Colonial Trust Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco Russell 1000 Dynamic Multifactor ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $71,000. Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC boosted its holdings in Invesco Russell 1000 Dynamic Multifactor ETF by 505.4% in the first quarter. Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC now owns 1,562 shares of the company’s stock worth $83,000 after purchasing an additional 1,304 shares in the last quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC increased its position in Invesco Russell 1000 Dynamic Multifactor ETF by 23.0% during the first quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $155,000 after buying an additional 543 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Richards Merrill & Peterson Inc. raised its holdings in Invesco Russell 1000 Dynamic Multifactor ETF by 9.0% during the second quarter. Richards Merrill & Peterson Inc. now owns 2,875 shares of the company’s stock valued at $166,000 after buying an additional 238 shares in the last quarter.

Invesco Russell 1000 Dynamic Multifactor ETF Price Performance

Shares of BATS:OMFL opened at $60.75 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.32 and a beta of 1.02. The business has a 50-day moving average of $60.07 and a two-hundred day moving average of $58.15. Invesco Russell 1000 Dynamic Multifactor ETF has a fifty-two week low of $46.79 and a fifty-two week high of $58.40.

About Invesco Russell 1000 Dynamic Multifactor ETF

The Invesco Russell 1000 Dynamic Multifactor ETF (OMFL) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund tracks an index of US large-cap stocks selected by a combination of five investment factors, which are weighted based on current macroeconomic conditions. OMFL was launched on Nov 8, 2017 and is managed by Invesco.

