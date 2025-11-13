Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. Has $270,000 Stock Holdings in Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. $ODFL

Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. lowered its stake in Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. (NASDAQ:ODFL – Free Report) by 52.6% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,663 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 1,849 shares during the period. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc.’s holdings in Old Dominion Freight Line were worth $270,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Brighton Jones LLC raised its position in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line by 5.3% in the 4th quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 1,559 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $275,000 after acquiring an additional 79 shares in the last quarter. Cerity Partners LLC grew its holdings in Old Dominion Freight Line by 21.1% during the first quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 35,828 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $5,928,000 after purchasing an additional 6,253 shares during the period. Ballentine Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line by 20.4% in the first quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC now owns 1,983 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $328,000 after purchasing an additional 336 shares in the last quarter. Schechter Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in Old Dominion Freight Line by 22.4% in the 1st quarter. Schechter Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,538 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $254,000 after acquiring an additional 281 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stephens Inc. AR increased its holdings in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line by 23.1% in the 1st quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 10,194 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,687,000 after buying an additional 1,912 shares during the last quarter. 77.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages recently issued reports on ODFL. TD Cowen decreased their price target on shares of Old Dominion Freight Line from $159.00 to $154.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 30th. UBS Group boosted their price target on shares of Old Dominion Freight Line from $155.00 to $164.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, October 3rd. Raymond James Financial reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $155.00 price target (down previously from $160.00) on shares of Old Dominion Freight Line in a research note on Thursday, October 30th. Wolfe Research raised their target price on shares of Old Dominion Freight Line from $129.00 to $140.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 7th. Finally, Stephens cut their price target on Old Dominion Freight Line from $162.00 to $156.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 30th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, thirteen have given a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $159.33.

Old Dominion Freight Line Stock Performance

ODFL opened at $138.76 on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $140.87 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $152.77. Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. has a 52-week low of $133.69 and a 52-week high of $228.72. The company has a market cap of $29.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.82, a PEG ratio of 3.22 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a quick ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02.

Old Dominion Freight Line (NASDAQ:ODFL – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 29th. The transportation company reported $1.28 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.22 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $1.41 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.41 billion. Old Dominion Freight Line had a net margin of 18.97% and a return on equity of 24.92%. Old Dominion Freight Line’s quarterly revenue was down 4.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.43 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. will post 5.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Old Dominion Freight Line Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 17th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 3rd will be issued a $0.28 dividend. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.8%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 3rd. Old Dominion Freight Line’s payout ratio is currently 22.54%.

Old Dominion Freight Line Company Profile

Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc operates as a less-than-truckload motor carrier in the United States and North America. The company offers regional, inter-regional, and national less-than-truckload services, as well as expedited transportation. It also provides various value-added services, including container drayage, truckload brokerage, and supply chain consulting.

