Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. Lowers Holdings in Equity Lifestyle Properties, Inc. $ELS

Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. lowered its stake in shares of Equity Lifestyle Properties, Inc. (NYSE:ELS – Free Report) by 53.4% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 4,562 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 5,220 shares during the period. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc.’s holdings in Equity Lifestyle Properties were worth $281,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in ELS. Brooklyn Investment Group grew its position in Equity Lifestyle Properties by 673.7% during the 1st quarter. Brooklyn Investment Group now owns 441 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 384 shares during the last quarter. National Pension Service lifted its position in Equity Lifestyle Properties by 75.0% during the 1st quarter. National Pension Service now owns 644 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 276 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc grew its stake in Equity Lifestyle Properties by 874.7% during the 2nd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 848 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 761 shares during the last quarter. SVB Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Equity Lifestyle Properties during the first quarter worth about $61,000. Finally, Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd boosted its position in Equity Lifestyle Properties by 31.9% in the first quarter. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd now owns 1,426 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $95,000 after buying an additional 345 shares during the last quarter. 97.21% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Equity Lifestyle Properties Price Performance

Shares of ELS opened at $61.93 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $12.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.05, a PEG ratio of 3.32 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a quick ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 0.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. Equity Lifestyle Properties, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $58.15 and a fifty-two week high of $73.44. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $61.38 and its 200 day moving average price is $61.83.

Equity Lifestyle Properties Dividend Announcement

Equity Lifestyle Properties ( NYSE:ELS Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 22nd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.75 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.75. The company had revenue of $393.31 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $389.39 million. Equity Lifestyle Properties had a net margin of 24.97% and a return on equity of 20.99%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 1.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.72 EPS. Equity Lifestyle Properties has set its FY 2025 guidance at 3.010-3.110 EPS. Q4 2025 guidance at 0.750-0.810 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Equity Lifestyle Properties, Inc. will post 3.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 9th. Investors of record on Friday, December 26th will be paid a $0.515 dividend. This represents a $2.06 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.3%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 26th. Equity Lifestyle Properties’s dividend payout ratio is presently 103.52%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have weighed in on ELS. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on Equity Lifestyle Properties from $70.00 to $68.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 30th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Equity Lifestyle Properties to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 20th. Barclays upgraded shares of Equity Lifestyle Properties from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $70.00 to $67.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 29th. Evercore ISI decreased their price objective on Equity Lifestyle Properties from $67.00 to $65.00 and set an “inline” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 23rd. Finally, Truist Financial set a $68.00 price target on Equity Lifestyle Properties and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seven have assigned a Buy rating and four have issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Equity Lifestyle Properties presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $70.14.

Equity Lifestyle Properties Company Profile

Equity LifeStyle Properties, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the ownership and operation of lifestyle-oriented properties consisting primarily of manufactured home, and recreational vehicle communities. It operates through the following segments: Property Operations and Home Sales and Rentals Operations.

